Early Edition Podcast

Christian Brothers sex abuse claims, Budget 2027, Aughinish Alumina ‘anxiety’

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Plus: Government outlines spending plans for next year; withdrawal of services from solicitors enters second day

Listen | 11:11
The uncertainty over the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick is causing 'fear and anxiety', according to Limerick councillor Tommy Hartigan. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The uncertainty over the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick is causing 'fear and anxiety', according to Limerick councillor Tommy Hartigan. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Andrew McNair
Thu Jul 23 2026 - 06:00

A High Court judge has signalled a move that could make it much easier for survivors of abuse in Christian Brothers schools to pursue compensation claims.

The withdrawal of services from solicitors in cases involving criminal legal aid enters its second day.

The Government has outlined its spending plans for the next year in its Summer Economic Statement with an additional €7 billion largely to cover the increased costs of running public services.

The uncertainty over the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick is causing “fear and anxiety”, according to Limerick councillor Tommy Hartigan.

READ MORE

I feel sorry for anyone who’s skipping The Odyssey because of ‘wokeness’

Mayo and Kerry’s breakout star goalkeepers will be pivotal in Sunday’s All-Ireland final

What top CEO pay and gender pay gap reporting tell us about Irish business

How much am I like Anya Taylor-Joy? Put us in a casino and watch what happens

With the threat of industrial action over the public sector pay deal, Prof Alan Eustace of Trinity College Dublin makes the case that strong trade unions are effective in securing better pay and conditions for workers.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
High CourtChristian BrothersBudgetAughinish Alumina

OUR PODCASTS