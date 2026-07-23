Christian Brothers sex abuse claims, Budget 2027, Aughinish Alumina ‘anxiety’

The uncertainty over the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick is causing 'fear and anxiety', according to Limerick councillor Tommy Hartigan. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A High Court judge has signalled a move that could make it much easier for survivors of abuse in Christian Brothers schools to pursue compensation claims.

The withdrawal of services from solicitors in cases involving criminal legal aid enters its second day.

The Government has outlined its spending plans for the next year in its Summer Economic Statement with an additional €7 billion largely to cover the increased costs of running public services.

The uncertainty over the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick is causing “fear and anxiety”, according to Limerick councillor Tommy Hartigan.

With the threat of industrial action over the public sector pay deal, Prof Alan Eustace of Trinity College Dublin makes the case that strong trade unions are effective in securing better pay and conditions for workers.