Early Edition Podcast

Childcare overcharging; hosepipe bans; a Dubliner on trial in Germany

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Childcare providers overcharging; and the trial of Dublin man Daniel Tatlow-Devally in Germany

Listen | 11:36
Dublin man Daniel Tatlow-Devally: concerns over his trial in Germany raised. Photograph: Tatlow-Devally family
Dublin man Daniel Tatlow-Devally: concerns over his trial in Germany raised. Photograph: Tatlow-Devally family
Andrew McNair
Fri Jul 24 2026 - 06:00

Ireland’s childcare sector is facing its first ever nationwide review of fees as authorities move to identify creches that may be overcharging parents.

MI5 and the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been ordered to pay damages to RTÉ Northern Editor Vincent Kearney after a tribunal found they illegally accessed his phone data in attempts to identify confidential journalistic sources.

A delegation of politicians has raised concerns about the trial of Dublin man Daniel Tatlow-Devally in Germany, and the manner of his detention, calling for an observer to be sent by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Irish Rail is to announce plans for the expansion of the rail line between Dublin Connolly and Malahide from two tracks to four.

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A nationwide hosepipe ban has come into effect and is expected to last until the August 26th.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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