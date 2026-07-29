Glen Hansard: A life and music career in pictures

Glen Hansard, the musician and actor best known for starring in The Commitments and Once, has died aged 56 following a motorcycle crash in Co Dublin.
Hansard played Outspan Foster in the 1991 film The Commitments, while also performing with The Frames, then as part of the duo Swell Season, and also as a solo artist.
The north Dublin artist, from Ballymun, won an Oscar in 2008 for the song Falling Slowly in Once, which he wrote with Markéta Irglová, his Swell Season partner.
Hansard is survived by his wife, poet Maire Saaritsa, and his son.