Glen Hansard: A life and music career in pictures

Glen Hansard, the musician and actor best known for starring in The Commitments and Once, has died aged 56 following a motorcycle crash in Co Dublin.

Hansard played Outspan Foster in the 1991 film The Commitments, while also performing with The Frames, then as part of the duo Swell Season, and also as a solo artist.

The north Dublin artist, from Ballymun, won an Oscar in 2008 for the song Falling Slowly in Once, which he wrote with Markéta Irglová, his Swell Season partner.

Hansard is survived by his wife, poet Maire Saaritsa, and his son.

Glen Hansard starred in Once. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Once won an Oscar for best original song for Falling Slowly, written and performed by Hansard and Markéta Irglová. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Glen Hansard photographed in The Irish Times studio in December 2007, the year of the release of Once. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Glen Hansard and John Carney were both in The Frames. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival for Once. Photo: Fred Hayes

Glen Hansard on guitar and vocals for rock band The Frames at The Borderline, London, 2001. Photo: Richard Ecclestone/Redferns

The Frames performs at Coachella in 2007, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Glen Hansard on stage at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, 2007. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty for Tribeca Film Festival

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová win the Academy Award for best original song in 2008. Photo: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

The Frames: Glen Hansard and his bandmates

Leonard Cohen and Glen Hansard of the Swell Season performing at the Choice Music awards at Dublin's Vicar Street in 2010. Photo: Alan Betson

Glen Hansard of the Swell Season at Dublin's Vicar Street. Photo: Alan Betson

Glen Hansard photographed among thousands at a water charges protest in Dublin, 2014. Photo: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

Imelda May and Glen Hansard performing at the annual busk on Dublin's Grafton street in aid of the Simon Community in 2024. Photograph: Alan Betson

Glen Hansard performs in aid of the Simon Community at Christmas. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Glen Hansard with his son Christy and wife Marie at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking the home of playwright, poet and novelist Brendan Behan on Dublin's Russell Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Glen Hansard at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy, 2019. Photo: Luciano Viti/Getty Images

Glen Hansard outside the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, performing in aid of the Simon Community in 2025. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Glen Hansard backstage at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, in 2019. Photo: Luciano Viti/Getty Images

Glen Hansard performs at The Roundhouse in London in May 2026. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns