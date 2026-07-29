Music

Glen Hansard: A life and music career in pictures

Musician and actor Hansard starred in The Commitments and with his band The Frames

Musician Glen Hansard onstage at the ASCAP Tribeca Music Lounge held at the Canal Room during the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival. Photograph: Getty Images
Musician Glen Hansard onstage at the ASCAP Tribeca Music Lounge held at the Canal Room during the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival. Photograph: Getty Images
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 11:441 MIN READ

Glen Hansard, the musician and actor best known for starring in The Commitments and Once, has died aged 56 following a motorcycle crash in Co Dublin.

Hansard played Outspan Foster in the 1991 film The Commitments, while also performing with The Frames, then as part of the duo Swell Season, and also as a solo artist.

The north Dublin artist, from Ballymun, won an Oscar in 2008 for the song Falling Slowly in Once, which he wrote with Markéta Irglová, his Swell Season partner.

Hansard is survived by his wife, poet Maire Saaritsa, and his son.

Glen Hansard starred in Once. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard starred in Once. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Once won an Oscar for best original song for Falling Slowly, written and performed by Hansard and Markéta Irglová. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Once won an Oscar for best original song for Falling Slowly, written and performed by Hansard and Markéta Irglová. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard photographed in The Irish Times studio in December 2007, the year of the release of Once. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard photographed in The Irish Times studio in December 2007, the year of the release of Once. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard and John Carney were both in The Frames. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard and John Carney were both in The Frames. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival for Once. Photo: Fred Hayes
Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival for Once. Photo: Fred Hayes
Glen Hansard on guitar and vocals for rock band The Frames at The Borderline, London, 2001. Photo: Richard Ecclestone/Redferns
Glen Hansard on guitar and vocals for rock band The Frames at The Borderline, London, 2001. Photo: Richard Ecclestone/Redferns
The Frames performs at Coachella in 2007, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty
The Frames performs at Coachella in 2007, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty
Glen Hansard on stage at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, 2007. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty for Tribeca Film Festival
Glen Hansard on stage at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, 2007. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty for Tribeca Film Festival
Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová win the Academy Award for best original song in 2008. Photo: Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová win the Academy Award for best original song in 2008. Photo: Michael Caulfield/WireImage
The Frames: Glen Hansard and his bandmates
The Frames: Glen Hansard and his bandmates
Leonard Cohen and Glen Hansard of the Swell Season performing at the Choice Music awards at Dublin's Vicar Street in 2010. Photo: Alan Betson
Leonard Cohen and Glen Hansard of the Swell Season performing at the Choice Music awards at Dublin's Vicar Street in 2010. Photo: Alan Betson
Glen Hansard of the Swell Season at Dublin's Vicar Street. Photo: Alan Betson
Glen Hansard of the Swell Season at Dublin's Vicar Street. Photo: Alan Betson
Glen Hansard photographed among thousands at a water charges protest in Dublin, 2014. Photo: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard photographed among thousands at a water charges protest in Dublin, 2014. Photo: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
Imelda May and Glen Hansard performing at the annual busk on Dublin's Grafton street in aid of the Simon Community in 2024. Photograph: Alan Betson
Imelda May and Glen Hansard performing at the annual busk on Dublin's Grafton street in aid of the Simon Community in 2024. Photograph: Alan Betson
Glen Hansard performs in aid of the Simon Community at Christmas. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard performs in aid of the Simon Community at Christmas. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard with his son Christy and wife Marie at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking the home of playwright, poet and novelist Brendan Behan on Dublin's Russell Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard with his son Christy and wife Marie at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking the home of playwright, poet and novelist Brendan Behan on Dublin's Russell Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Irish musician Glen Hansard, portrait backstage at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy, 12th November 2019. (Photo by Luciano Viti/Getty Images)
Glen Hansard at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy, 2019. Photo: Luciano Viti/Getty Images
Glen Hansard outside the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, performing in aid of the Simon Community in 2025. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard outside the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, performing in aid of the Simon Community in 2025. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Glen Hansard backstage at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, in 2019. Photo: Luciano Viti/Getty Images
Glen Hansard backstage at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, in 2019. Photo: Luciano Viti/Getty Images
Glen Hansard performs at The Roundhouse in London in May 2026. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns
Glen Hansard performs at The Roundhouse in London in May 2026. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns
Glen Hansard performs at soundcheck for the People Have The Power - A celebration of Patti Smith in New York. Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images
Glen Hansard performs at soundcheck for the People Have The Power - A celebration of Patti Smith in New York. Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images
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