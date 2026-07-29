Girl (16) spared custodial sentence over €226,000 arson at Dublin children’s home

The judge said he took into consideration the social worker’s evidence and reports, which disclosed several significant factors related to the girl’s life before the incident. Photograph: Collins Courts

A 16-year-old girl who tampered with a fire alarm in a children’s home in Dublin before starting a €226,000 blaze has been spared a custodial sentence.

The teen, who cannot be identified because she is a juvenile, walked free from the Dublin Children’s Court on 12 months’ supervised probation, with a warning from Judge Paul Kelly that many people were trying to help her and that she needed to co-operate.

The girl was accompanied to court by her mother, care staff from her latest Tusla-provided accommodation and a bail support justice worker.

She interacted cheerfully during the sentence hearing, when discussing her engagement with support services and a bail scheme, saying she was co-operating and pleased that she was rewarded with trips to McDonald’s.

The court also heard that efforts were under way to get her into a training course. At the end of the hearing, her mother said: “It has been a long year.”

The girl pleaded guilty to the arson which occurred in May 2025. She was aged 15 at the time.

Breaking the conditions of supervision or reoffending could result in the case being reactivated and facing a harsher penalty, including detention.

Earlier, Garda John Cuffe told the court that he responded to a call at about 6pm on the day in question regarding a fire at the property.

Dublin Fire Brigade was already battling the blaze. Two staff members told the garda that the accused “had been observed trying to interfere with the fire alarm in the basement of the property and when she was prevented from doing so she set fire to plastic, clothes and bedsheets in her bedroom”.

The following day, she was arrested and made admissions, but “did not care if any harm came to the staff who worked in the care home”.

The garda explained that the building was a multistorey care home for juveniles, but it could no longer be used following the fire.

The garda said the damage was valued at €226,282.

The court also heard that Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, incurred a further €30,000 in expenses to cover rent for alternative accommodation.

It was the view of a social worker at a previous hearing that the girl had a lot of uncertainties in her life and many things had happened that caused a lot of her distress.

The social worker thought her maturity level was that of a younger child. Since then, she has done a lot of work on herself and engaged in therapies in a special care setting, which she would not have been able to do in the community.

The judge had said that ordinarily, given the huge amount of damage, jurisdiction would not be accepted. However, he said the action had more serious consequences than the girl could have contemplated at the time, given her young age and he retained the case.

In doing so, he said he took into consideration the social worker’s evidence and reports, which disclosed several significant factors related to the girl’s life before the incident and her background, including her placement in special care, which had to be factored into the equation when assessing her maturity.

The girl also had another charge for a separate criminal damage incident in a care setting – which caused €1,300 worth of damage to fixtures and fittings using a hurley stick – and a public order offence taken into consideration.