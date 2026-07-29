Patrick Collison and California’s proposed wealth tax, courgette mountain and Hot Boys Cry

Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison speaking during the Ireland Funds national gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC during his visit for St Patrick's Day this year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Stripe co-founder and chief executive Patrick Collison has donated more than €6 million to a political campaign group fighting to block a proposed wealth tax in California, US filings show.

Heat-pump installations need to increase20-fold and the pace of general home retrofits must at least double if targets to improve the energy efficiency of the country’s buildings are to be met, the Climate Change Advisory Council has said.

The Peter McVerry Trust rented an apartment for four years from a former senior figure in the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, the homeless charity’s biggest funder which provided €26.5 million to the trust in 2024.

Veggie farmers have had a bumper harvest this year thanks to the sweltering weather, but the irony is that while the hot weather supercharged growth, it has dampened sales.

Our Berlin correspondent Derek Scally is writing about a German antidote to the toxicity of the manosphere. An initiative known as “Hot Boys Cry” wants to empower men to embrace their emotions.