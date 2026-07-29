Galway Plate glory on King Alexander cements jockey Daniel King’s rising-star status

Daniel Kingon on King Alexander on the way to winning the 2026 Galway Plate Handicap Steeplechase. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Galway Plate success has been a springboard to elite careers for some top jockeys, and Daniel King could prove to be the next one after his victory on King Alexander in Wednesday evening’s €270,000 feature.

The 20/1 outsider of a Willie Mullins quartet battled bravely to hold off another long-shot, Conyers Hill, with the 25/1 Gorgeous Tom completing a bookies’ benefit in the summer’s steeplechase highlight.

It was a third Plate for Mullins, whose 9/2 favourite Funiculi Funicula beat just three home. His rider, Paul Townend, as well as Danny Mullins and Brian Hayes, were left to rue overlooking King Alexander, who gave King the biggest success of his skyrocketing career.

The 21-year-old from Cork has been gathering plaudits in recent months and currently has only Darragh O’Keeffe ahead of him in the fledgling jockeys’ championship. But the impact of proving his credentials on such a big stage is likely to be significant.

Ruby Walsh was just 20 when he won the 1999 Plate on Moscow Express, kick-starting his unparalleled dominance in the sport’s biggest prizes. Mark Walsh used a Plate victory on Bob Lingo in 2012 to cement his place in the JP McManus hierarchy for over a decade.

On just his sixth ride for Mullins, King broke his duck for the champion trainer in spectacular style, picking up further praise from influential figures in the process. “He’s one of those riders that makes things happen,” Barry Geraghty said on RTÉ, “a real talent.”

Daniel King celebrates with the Galway Plate/ Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The focus of attention was notably level-headed in the aftermath. The younger brother of former champion flat apprentice Connor King modestly tried to divert attention elsewhere, but may have to get used to the spotlight.

“It means everything,” said King. “As long as I can remember I was watching this on TV and coming here from a young age. My older brother was lucky enough to ride a few winners, and I always said I’d love to do that.”

Weight struggles ultimately did for the older King, but the sky could be the limit for his kid brother.

“He’s done a bit of riding out for me, and (assistant) David Casey had him snared early for this race,” Mullins said of King. “He’s on fire this month.”

As for King Alexander, Mullins added: “He kept himself in the race without having any effort. He got over the last two and then just seemed to saunter up the hill. It was amazing how well he was travelling.

“I was disappointed with my other three, they just went out like lights coming up the hill. Some horses don’t handle Galway, but (King Alexander) is obviously a fella I’ll be bringing back to Galway year after year.”

President Catherine Connolly with jockey Daniel King and trainer Willie Mullins during the trophy presentation of the Galway Plate. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The Plate was a centrepiece of a 755/1 Mullins hat-trick on Day Three of the festival.

Mr Hollywood has taken a circuitous career route since finishing runner-up in the 2023 German Derby, but he pitched up for Ballybrit’s opening maiden hurdle and ultimately justified his 2/1 favouritism.

Previously trained in Germany and France, Mr Hollywood didn’t look a hurdling natural on occasions, although Mullins hopes jumping could help him in next month’s Ebor at York.

“That jumping will just put him in a nicer frame of mind, I think,” the trainer said. “Looking at the way he finished there, and in Ascot (third in the Queen Alexandra). I think he deserves a crack at a big prize over in York.”

Mullins also supplied Harry Cobden with a first Galway winner as Venusienne belied market-weakness to easily win a handicap hurdle at 11/1.

The hat-trick catapulted Mullins back to the top of the running for an 11th leading trainer award at Galway. Although it was also a memorable date for his predecessor, with Dermot Weld celebrating his 78th birthday at the old stamping ground as Abbotsford justified 7/4 favouritism in the amateur riders’ maiden.

Declan Queally was out of luck in the Plate but trained and rode Mighty Berkshire to win the handicap hurdle with a dramatic late thrust.

Wednesday’s official attendance of 15,679 was marginally up on last year’s 15,461.