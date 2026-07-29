Fields for sale: What can you do with a blank-canvas site?

The Irish fascination with land, and staking one’s claim to it, is rooted in the country’s painful colonial past. It has been a theme much explored in Irish literature, from John B Keane’s The Field to Maggie O’Farrell’s Land. However, should you be inspired by the notion of owning your own parcel of the auld sod, it’s not as simple as you might think.

First you need to figure out how the land is zoned, as that will determine what you can do with it.

When it comes to zoning for residential use, most rural sites require prospective buyers to establish an economic or social housing need in the area.

New proposed planning guidelines for residential development in rural areas were recently announced and could be approved by Government by the end of the year, subject to environmental assessment under relevant EU directives and an associated public consultation.

The guidelines aim to provide uniformity in the approach to planning in rural areas to avoid what has been described as a “postcode lottery” where a plan for a property may be granted approval under one local authority while a similar one could be rejected by another.

Under the proposed guidelines, economic need can be established by people whose work is tied to the local rural area such as farmers, staff of rural businesses and teachers, while those who have lived within 10km of the site for at least seven years and have strong local connections can establish a social housing need. Economic need cannot be established by those working remotely.

Aside from housing, the market’s offering of green fields also provides commercial and agricultural opportunities. Here is a taste of what fields are for sale, and what potential they offer.

Tourism opportunity on the Wild Atlantic Way

Land for sale next to Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara, Co Galway

Dunguaire, Kinvara, Co Galway

Keane Mahony Smith, €1.6m

What’s on offer: This 2.7-acre field adjoins Dunguaire Castle on the shore of Kinvara Bay, along the Wild Atlantic Way.

What you can do: A total of 1.83 acres of the holding is zoned for tourism, allowing for heritage and visitor-oriented developments, subject to planning permission. This would include the likes of a visitor centre, guest accommodation, a cafe/restaurant, craft shops and coach parking facilities.

The port town of Kinvara is on a popular route connecting Galway city, the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren, and gets coachloads of tourists passing through it daily, says selling agent Conor Brogan. Dunguaire Castle has been closed since 2022, pending renovations, but still attracts tourists who descend to take photos of the structure and its beautiful bay surroundings. There is no designated public coach parking in the area, so there is a huge need for that, he says.

Build on the commuter belt

Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Co Kildare

Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Co Kildare

Stewart Property Solutions, €120,000

What’s on offer: A half-acre greenfield site with road frontage just outside the townland of Two Mile House and about a 10-minute drive from Naas.

What you can do: This parcel of land is within Zone 1 – Areas Under Strong Urban Influence, reflecting its proximity to Naas and the demand for housing in its vicinity. Prospective homeowners looking to build on the site would be required to establish an economic or social housing need in the area and obtain planning permission.

It would suit such buyers with the resources to take on a self-build project who would like to live in the countryside while also being close to amenities. It is about a 45-minute drive from Dublin city centre.

Farm with ruins in the Dublin Mountains

Barrack Road, Glencullen, Dublin 18

Ruins at Barrack Road site, Glencullen, Dublin 18

Barrack Road, Glencullen, Dublin 18

JP&M Doyle, €250,000

What’s on offer: A four-acre field with mature hedgerow boundaries and the ruins of an old stone house on the slopes of Two Rock Mountain, with frontage on to the R116 regional road.

What you can do: Zoned for agricultural use, the land is suitable for grazing and could be established as a hobby farm for a prospective buyer with deep pockets based in the capital, with Stepaside, Kilternan and Sandyford within easy reach. It would also be a beautiful spot to keep and ride horses.

Development potential in Doonbeg

Doonbeg, Kilrush, Co Clare

Doonbeg, Kilrush, Co Clare

DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, €375,000

What’s on offer: A 3.36-acres site zoned for residential development. Located on the N67 Kilkee/Doonbeg road next to Doonbeg village, it is a short drive from Trump International Golf Links and Hotel and about a 10-minute drive from the seaside town of Kilkee.

What you can do: The site borders a residential development and could be developed itself, subject to planning permission. Along the Wild Atlantic Way, it benefits from the backdrop of the sea.