Metrolink cost; Berlin attack investigation; and the copyright case against AI giant Anthropic

The College Gate apartment complex on Townsend Street, along with the Markievicz Leisure Centre, is earmarked for demolition to make way for the new MetroLink, Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

On today’s episode: Dublin’s long-awaited MetroLink project could cost as much as €19 billion, according to senior Government sources.

Police in Germany say they are not currently looking for other suspects in connection with the attack on Berlin Pride on Saturday.

Wildfires are continuing to wreak havoc across Europe, with France and Spain facing some of the worst blazes in recent memory.

Hundreds of Irish writers are set to share millions of euro as part of a €1.31 billion settlement of a copyright infringement case against AI giant Anthropic, according to the Irish Writers Union.