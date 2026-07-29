Kate O’Connor wins heptathlon gold at Commonwealth Games

Kate O’Connor secured heptathlon gold at the Commonwealth Games with another imperious performance in the last of the seven events, winning the 800m in 2:10.45.

Run in late evening sunshine at the Scotstoun Stadium, O’Connor finished in brilliant style to win the 800m outright, kicking clear in the last 100m. It brought her tally to 6,569 points, well clear of England’s Jade O’Dowda, who won the silver medal with 6,278.

O’Connor, who won silver at Commonwealth Games four years ago, won five of the seven heptathlon events on her way to gold this time around.

The 25-year-old had effectively sealed the top spot after producing a sensational javelin throw in the penultimate event earlier on Wednesday, but still had to go out and complete the job in the two-lap 800m race, posting a Commonwealth heptathlon best time.

After torrential rain on Tuesday evening, conditions were more favourable for Wednesday’s concluding three events, and O’Connor was a class apart in the end. She becomes just the third woman to win athletics gold for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, following Mary Peters in the pentathlon (1970 and 1974) and Thelma Hopkins in the high jump (1954).

O’Connor dominated the javelin with a first-round throw of 52.85 metres, a Commonwealth Games heptathlon best. She also produced another massive performance in the long jump, saving her best effort for last in leaping out to 6.37m.

After Tuesday’s first four events, O’Connor was already clear in the gold medal position on 3,731 points, 49 points ahead of O’Dowda overnight, who briefly took the lead after the shot put. Running in torrential rain, O’Connor defied the conditions to take the 200m victory in 24.14 seconds.

She had struggled to find her form in the slippery shot put circle, with her best of 12.85m coming in her second throw. Earlier on Tuesday, she produced a high jump best of 1.82m, also clocking 13.54 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

After six of the seven events, O’Connor’s tally was up to 5,611 points, safely clear of O’Dowda in second on 5,353.

This results makes it two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals for O’Connor within the last 17 months, all won in six consecutive multi-event competitions. And she won’t have long to wait to begin her quest for medal number seven, now turning her attention to the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, which get under way on Monday week.