Early Edition: Sam’s made it to Mayo, fighting your health insurer, and last-minute staycations

The Sam Maguire arrived in Castlebar last night to roars of “Up Mayo!”, as tens of thousands of people turned out at MacHale Park for the Mayo team’s official homecoming.
A couple, with a good income on paper and who are in receipt of the Government’s help-to-buy grant still can’t afford a three-bed semi in large parts of the country, according to a new report by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.
Aughinish Alumina will, under a new oversight arrangement, be expected to provide the Government with regular evidence its products are not supplying the Russian military.
A reader contacted The Irish Times over VHI’s refusal to cover one of the two nights she spent in the Blackrock Clinic after a fall in her home, claiming the second night wasn’t medically justified.
Are you looking for a last-minute staycation? With some homes charging €4,000 a week, don’t expect a bargain.