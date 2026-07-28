Physio left one-star review for former patient after undertaking not to do so, hearing told

Edmond O’Grady, a physiotherapist, of Tralee, Co Kerry appeared before a Coru committee, where he admitted that he posted a one-star Google review on the Bannside Osteopathy business page of complainant Donal O’Reilly, after giving an undertaking that he would not. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin

A Kerry-based physiotherapist gave a former patient’s business a Google one-star review after telling a previous inquiry he would not do so, a Coru professional conduct committee heard.

Edmond O’Grady, of Tralee, Co Kerry appeared before the committee on Tuesday where he admitted that, between August 21st and August 29th, 2025, he posted a further one-star Google review on the Bannside Osteopathy business page of complainant Donal O’Reilly, after giving an undertaking to a previous hearing that he would not.

Dr Shane McCarthy, chairman of the committee, said O’Grady had breached the undertaking previously furnished. Coru is the regulatory body for some health and social care professionals.

Hugh McDowell, barrister for Coru registrar Claire O’Cleary, submitted that O’Grady’s conduct was in breach of his undertaking made on December 18th, 2024.

He outlined the background to the original complaint. On July 18th, 2023, O’Reilly attended an appointment with O’Grady, McDowell said.

Osteopath Donal O'Reilly, of Bannside Osteopathy, Banbridge, Co Down, leaving a Coru professional conduct committee in Smithfield, Dublin, on Tuesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin

The complainant had an issue with the manner in which the appointment was conducted and subsequently gave an unfavourable review of the appointment on Google, where he outlined his concerns including the allegation that elements of the appointment were missing.

O’Reilly claimed that one month after posting this review there was no reply to it from O’Grady, but that he then had a number of missed calls from him, McDowell said.

Subsequently O’Grady gave a poor Google review on O’Reilly’s business page, Bannside Osteopathy, located in Banbridge, Co Down.

O’Reilly claimed this was in response to his review of his appointment with O’Grady, further claiming it was a personal attack on his character.

The committee on Tuesday heard that at the 2024 inquiry, O’Grady consented to give an undertaking not to repeat the conduct alleged in the original complaint.

The committee of that inquiry said it believed O’Grady was unlikely to repeat the alleged conduct, that he had an unblemished record and that he regretted that the complaint was escalated.

In August 2025 O’Reilly, who was in attendance at the inquiry on Tuesday, made another complaint regarding O’Grady and the one-star review on Google that he made between August 21st and August 29th, 2025.

In his complaint, O’Reilly said, “sadly, Eddie O’Grady is pursuing me seeking revenge”.

O’Grady, who represented himself on Tuesday, apologised for making the August 2025 Google review: “It was foolish, a moment of frustration… I need to move on from that."

He said he was willing to freely give an undertaking on Tuesday that “this won’t happen again”.

O’Grady told the committee that while he accepted that he gave the undertaking in 2024, he said that until recently, he did not realise that the result of the first inquiry was that no allegations against him had been found to be substantiated.

The committee will forward its report to the Coru council, including its recommendations as to sanction, in due course.