Comment and anonymity

Sir, – I was surprised to see that a letter writer is “appalled by the level of vitriol” appearing in online comments on Irish Times articles (January 6th).

I am a regular online commenter on Irish Times articles and, in my view, most of my fellow commenters display a much higher level of coherent and thoughtful argument than is commonly to be seen on social media. In fact, the pseudonymous posters are often among the best in this respect.

I myself am happy to keep contributing my sometimes sharply worded comments under my own real name. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD

BARRETT,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.