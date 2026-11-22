In the days leading up to the recent Galway county football final between Salthill-Knocknacarra and Maigh Cuilinn, a stalwart supporter of another club was asked if he was looking forward to the match. “Not really,” he said. “It’s really hard looking at a game where you want both teams to lose.”

It brought to mind the increasingly bitter row over the legislation to abolish the triple lock. The exchanges between the Government and Opposition have become fissiparous, and sometimes nasty and personal. A welter of accusations implying “false narratives” and “untruths” flew this week. There is a growing sense of entrenchment. Whatever the outcome of the Oireachtas decision, nobody will emerge from it unscathed. Politically, there will be no winners.

The latest row was sparked by Mary Lou McDonald’s claim that the Government was preparing to deploy Irish soldiers on an “Israel-friendly mission”, alongside troops from countries like France, which she said were arming Israel. She was referring to the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) support mission to Lebanon which will begin in 2027 once the 49-year Unifil mission comes to an end.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s response was to accuse Sinn Féin of peddling false narratives. To the claim made by some Opposition politicians – that it leaves Ireland open to join a Nato or a European military alliance – Minister for Defence Helen McEntee has argued that Article 29.4.9 of the Constitution specifically prevents Ireland from adopting any EU decision establishing a common defence that would include the State.

The difficulty for the Government is that it can remove the triple lock, but not the political uncertainty about where that might lead. For example, McEntee has said that Irish troops might be deployed in force protection in the EU mission in Lebanon. That would require the removal of the triple lock. This would make the nature of the mission, the mandate, the circumstances in which Irish personnel might use force relevant. It has become the first test for the proposed change of direction.

McDonald’s description of it as an Israel-friendly operation is a serious allegation but, as yet, Sinn Féin has not produced evidence to back that claim up. The Government has denied it and said the claim is putting Irish troops in Lebanon at risk. McDonald’s argument that the lead State in the mission, France, should not be trusted because of its colonial past is hard to reconcile with France’s permanent membership of Security Council, on which Ireland will need to rely if the status quo ante prevails.

This points to one of the core difficulties in the debate. There is no clear definition of neutrality. Does it mean avoiding military alliances, acting only under a United Nations (UN) mandate, or avoiding any scintilla of partisanship in a conflict?

The Government’s quandary is that it wants to reassure people that nothing fundamental is changing while pushing for change. One constituency it has failed to convince is some of its own parliamentary party, led by veteran TD Willie O’Dea. He tabled an amendment that would prevent a complete decoupling from the UN. That move is supported by nine colleagues. Martin said on Friday that the Government is supportive of the idea that post-triple lock deployments of Irish troops overseas would take account of UN resolutions, but not be bound to the body’s General Assembly.

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The other grim reality is that the last full peacekeeping operation authorised by the Security Council was established in Central African Republic in 2014. Since then, there has been intractable gridlock, with members of the Big Five vetoing missions. And that, sadly, includes Unifil in Lebanon.

The Opposition argument on that has its own fundamental flaw. It argues Ireland can retain the triple lock and look to the UN General Assembly, rather than the Security Council, to provide the international authority for a mission. Theoretically, there is a procedure that allows the General Assembly to mandate a mission. But as Martin pointed out, it hasn’t been invoked in decades. To say that route is possible seems like wishful thinking.

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UN peacekeeping is also contracting dramatically. Ten years ago, there were 16 active UN peacekeeping operations and more than 100,000 military personnel. By the end of 2025, there were 11 missions and 48,000 soldiers. That is mostly due to division on the Security Council. Sinn Féin spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire spoke of Irish troops joining one of the existing missions. But many modern UN missions are not the lightly armed peacekeeping operations associated with Irish blue berets. Some have authorisation to allow what is called “robust” intervention – military engagement and use of firepower.

The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has a Force Intervention Brigade authorised to carry out offensive operations against armed rebel groups. In South Sudan, troops are authorised to use all necessary means to protect civilians including use of force – and that mission may end in 2027 in any case. Other missions, like the ones in Kashmir and Kosovo, are observation only, with tiny numbers of military personnel. Of the 11 current UN missions, it’s hard to see where Irish peacekeepers would be a fit.

One of the concerns expressed by detractors is that these missions are more dangerous or are politically compromised. The example of Mali has been cited where an EU mission (including an Irish contingent) trained the Malian armed forces, some of whom were later involved in a coup. The mission was not directly responsible for the coup but there were shortcomings in the design and in operations.

However, UN peacekeeping does not have an unblemished record – it was powerless to prevent a massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men in Srebrenica in 1995 while a UN mission failed to prevent genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

Neither side seems prepared to see any common ground. On the triple lock, in political terms, there are no winners.