The story of the dying pub is well known and understood – closures, rising costs, changing drinking habits. All true, of course, but alongside the losses, another story is emerging. Old pubs, plain pubs, everyday pubs, the ones we find all over the country, are quietly being refreshed, revived and revisited as our appreciation for them becomes something new again.

You might notice it through handcrafted lettering replacing gaudy or plastic signage. Or via social media feeds full of dark wood interiors and snugs. Even the catwalks are leaning into pubs – Irish designer JW Anderson showcased a jumper inspired by pub carpets, and shorts inspired by bar towels. And what about the metamorphosis of Guinness, with Beamish and Murphy’s not far behind, from an old man’s pub staple to the ultimate hipster drink? Old-man pubs, proper pubs, whatever moniker you use – these are the pubs of the moment. But what exactly is an “old man’s pub”? For the most part, it means no bells and whistles, no noisy music or fancy food. A no-nonsense pub. A well-poured pint. Maybe a few packets of crisps. But it could just as easily be a smell, a ceiling, a messy back bar, a grumpy face behind the bar or a swirly carpet that make it. You don’t need an old man at the bar – but it definitely helps.

We haven’t always thought so highly of these pubs. Remember the so-called superpubs of the 1990s, when we did devastating damage to classic interiors, ripping them out for purple and brown designs – heritage thrown in skips, light-up dance floors, and fish tanks in the wall? Then came the hipster phase of shabby chic and mismatched lamps, followed by the hotel-lobby look of brass and velvet and plastic plants. Now, we’re seeing fake “Oirish” pubs, once only fit for export, with more knick-knacks than a car boot sale creeping in. We’ve turned our back on the vernacular Irish pub so often, it’s amazing we still have any left. But we do, thankfully, along with publicans who appreciate them.

John Mahon is a first-generation publican with three spots in Dublin 8. He has grown more appreciative of what we already have in our pubs as he has opened each new spot.

“I want my pubs to evolve over time. They all feel a bit strange at the start, then pick up the patina of the people moving through.”

His first, Lucky’s in the Liberties, was a closed pub, already gutted by the time he got to it. The Circular was “a giant ’90s suburban pub that [didn’t] work any more”, so he chopped it into something more intimate, while aiming to keep “the warmth of the wood and the architecture of the room”. Much of what was there was “classic and timeless” and “didn’t all have to go in the skip”.

When he bought Leonard’s Corner two years ago, it was the first time he had taken over a pub that was already trading, so he was wary of quick fixes or changes. “I had ideas and I had plans, but ultimately I just said I’d trade and see what it’s like in reality. I’m really glad I did.”

Inside, he took stock of what was there and made small, gradual changes – painted the walls darker, stained the bar counter and changed the light fittings. The furniture is the same as it was. There are a few new taps, different music and art, added “piece by piece, random bits”.

Mahon is wary of overdoing it. “I’m always conscious not to go full on with whiskey mirrors and stuff like that, making it feel too contrived.” And while there’s food from in-house restaurant Gaffe and cocktails done quietly, the pub brief doesn’t change: “I want people to walk in the door and not think twice about having a pint.” How he wants to preserve his pubs is simple. “Just do what this place does well: a real nice convivial atmosphere, a nice room, good service, get to know your regulars. If we can do that consistently, it should work as it always has and as it always will.”

John Mahon of Leonard’s Corner, on the corner of South Circular Road and Clanbrassil Street, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Willie Aherne of The Palace Bar in Fleet Street, Dublin, chats to Guinness drinker Peter Roche. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Willie Aherne, a third-generation publican, knows plenty about preserving an Irish pub. His grandfather bought The Palace Bar on Fleet Street in Dublin’s Temple Bar in 1946, but the pub dates back to 1823 and still has many of its original Victorian features. When Aherne decided to open another pub, The Palace was a hard act to follow, so instead of a perfectly preserved spot, he bought Fitzgerald’s on nearby Aston Quay, a traditional pub dating from the 19th century that had suffered many iterations over its lifetime. “It hadn’t been looked after in a few years, weeds on the outside, it was dilapidated,” Aherne says.

[ Ireland’s changing rural pubs: ‘The amount of passion fruit martinis we sell is eye-watering’Opens in new window ]

He set about getting rid of the mishmash of styles in the pub and taking it back to that traditional feeling.

“I wanted to create somewhere that when you walked in you went, ‘This is great, this is a beaut’.” He scoured salvage yards and found an 1880s wooden back bar from Portadown, Co Armagh. The Lincrusta ceiling went back up. A joiner worked on the snugs, down to the stained glass and the varnish. Designers helped, but Aherne learned to trust his own eye.

“Sometimes, designers can be too new and too polished, stuff that you see everywhere. I wanted character, old Dublin when you walk in, grittiness.” He changed the name to Bill Aherne’s, a homage to his grandad, and is working with Andrew Greaves of AG Signs to create hand-carved wood lettering in the style of traditional Irish shop fronts. “We’re using European oak. I want people to walk across O’Connell Bridge and go, ‘Wow, look at that’.”

Aherne is not alone in his appreciation of heritage pub signage – there are numerous instances of backlit plastic coming down and sign painters climbing back up their ladders. Darragh Mulryan specialises in hand-painted signage and gold lettering. He has recently worked on pubs such as Cleary’s on Amiens Street, Dublin 2, The Glen of Aherlow in Inchicore, Dublin 8, and the newly refreshed McDaid’s off Grafton Street in Dublin 2, along with Leonard’s Corner.

“Pubs are big supporters of the craft. But when I work with them, we have to be very careful to not undo the decades of work that has gone into making the pub what it is today. The best pubs don’t become that way overnight – it takes years, so we’re always careful that we’re not adding something that’s going to stand out from the rest of the interior or exterior of the business.”

Sign painter Darragh Mulryan next to his work on Dudley’s pub on Thomas Street in The Liberties. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/The Irish Times

Sign painter Darragh Mulryan takes in a Guinness sign he painted at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne for The Irish Times

Sign painter Darragh Mulryan visits his work on Swift pub on Thomas Street in The Liberties, Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne for The Irish Times

Supporting Irish craft and design is something more Irish pubs abroad are doing too. Mulryan has done some work for The Dead Rabbit in New York, which provides an example of how working with contemporary Irish craftspeople and artists can give a pub authenticity. Founded in Manhattan in 2013 by Belfast natives Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, it changed the concept of the Irish pub, not just in the US but around the world, including in Ireland itself. The dark wood, greens and bar mats you’d expect are all there, but it never comes across as twee, a far cry from the Disneyfied exports before it. It has been a huge success, twice named World’s Best Bar, and has paved the way for a new breed of Irish bars. This new wave includes the Devonshire in Soho in London, opened by Oisín Rogers in 2023, which quickly became the hottest bar in the city and renewed interest in the excellent Irish bars already there.

Back in Dublin 8, Mahon says these pubs have changed how we see our own. “Things we took for granted in Irish bars were rediscovered by London Irish bars and being talked about online,” he says. “It feels ironic to be influenced by your own thing in another city.”

People tend to take a lot of pub design for granted, says signwriter Mulryan. “All these details add to a pub’s character and a feeling when you’re in there. Ask anyone what their favourite pub is, and it’s likely going to be one that has craftsmanship in it in some form or another, whether it’s a Victorian wooden bar counter and snug, or stained glass windows, or a hand-painted sign.”

It’s more than aesthetics, of course. For Aherne, scouring traditional pubs for his own watering holes gave him an idea for an old drink that’s a novelty in 2026: room-temperature Guinness, poured the traditional way through a 1950s tap into 1970s glasses.

[ Irish spending more on alcohol at home than in pubs as consumption drops, report findsOpens in new window ]

“A cousin of mine in Limerick, Patsy Flannery on Wickham Street, was doing this for years – warm porter as he called it. He said he had fellas coming specially for this. We got huge traction, it was unbelievable.”

Having social media talking points such as this is new to Aherne, he admits, but he knows it’s something pubs can’t ignore.

Willie Aherne at Bill Aherne’s pub, on Aston Quay, Dublin, with a 1950s Guinness tap. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

“You might be on the front page of the paper and only a few people will say it to you, but if you get [food and travel influencer] Cassie Stokes or one of these in, your phone is buzzing. I think she’s bringing the pub to a new generation, to more women, more young people. She’s been in pubs around the country that I haven’t been in; I’m looking at them going, where is this, I want to go to that. She has been a great advocate for the Irish pub, she really has.”

Mahon agrees on the power of social media for pubs.

“It’s great, as it exposes your pub to new audiences. It doesn’t necessarily mean people will automatically come, but it puts you on people’s radars. I can see that it has been a bit commodified. There are some parts [of social media] I don’t like, but on balance it’s a good thing. It introduces you to a new audience.”

Anne Marie and John Scanlan are new to the pub game, but you wouldn’t think it if you followed their social media posts on taking over O’Connell’s pub in Cullohill, Co Laois.

The retired Garda couple bought the pub, which had been closed for more than six years and before that had been in the O’Connell family since 1917. No major work had been done since the 1960s, yet the couple’s first instinct was to retain as much as they could, to work with what was already there, says Anne Marie.

“We were adamant we wanted to save as much as we could. We wanted to respect the tradition of the pub that was there. It’s the original furniture, just reupholstered; we got the floor polished, we kept the wood panelling on the walls – it was all really good-quality stuff. The lampshades that are in the bar now, we literally just washed them with a bit of washing up liquid, and they are gone back up, gleaming. The original stove in the restaurant, all we did was give it a dust and wipe.”

Anne Marie Scanlan at O'Connell's Bar & Kitchen. 'It’s a complex presence in the community when you tie all the threads together.' Photograph: Dylan Vaughan

The Scanlans have been documenting the work on Instagram, not necessarily to draw in a new audience, but more to highlight the community aspect of the overall endeavour.

[ ‘It’s a dying trade’: Ireland’s rural pubs battle for survival as costs grow and habits changeOpens in new window ]

“The doing up of it, all the work, the upholstery, the French polishing, anything that had to be built was all done by local tradespeople. It was a community effort, they all took huge pride in restoring it, it was a bit of a labour of love.”

Even the food – which might seem like a more modern addition to an Irish pub – has a long history here, and the couple wanted to respect it. The original landlady, Mrs O’Connell, “was serving food in a pub at a time when no one was really serving food like that in a pub”, says Anne Marie.

“Gay Byrne and all these people came because she built such a reputation for great food – fish pies and stews and all that sort of thing. She was a remarkable woman.” It’s no surprise then to learn that she was the mother of Irish food icons Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell of Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork.

“Local people keep saying they’ve got their pub back,” says Anne Marie, who describes her husband and herself as “custodians” more than publicans.

[ Irish in Europe: ‘I love how affordable it is. There’s none of your €8 pints’Opens in new window ]

“It’s a complex presence in the community when you tie all the threads together. We feel like we are providing a really important service to the community that has little to do with serving alcohol really, but more to do with the community and what it means. It’s a huge part of the local identity.”

Anne Marie Scanlan behind the bar at O'Connell's Bar & Kitchen in Cullohill, Co Laois. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan

It can be a shade baffling to hear the stories of these pubs – only a sample of the Irish pub network – that pubs are not taken more seriously.

The first full-length academic book on the phenomenon of the Irish pub only arrived last year: The Irish Pub: Invention and Re-invention, edited by Moonyoung Hong and Perry Share. It’s a great read and hopefully a hint that we may begin to give pubs more of the credit they deserve – not just the ornate heritage pubs or the cosy country spots with their original flagstones and thatch.

Think of the everyday pubs, the ones in rural Ireland and on the corner of the town and city that look plain but hold so much. They are living museums of invisible culture and intangible heritage, and most of their owners don’t want to shout about them for fear of losing the magic.

These are the pubs that need to be preserved and protected. When one shuts, we lose more than perhaps a few hundred years of floor and woodwork – we lose a corner of the community. The beauty of the Irish pub is that it has always been democratic, egalitarian, in a way few other places are, and we should let it stay that way. That might mean the oul’ lads at the bar shifting down to make room for the non-alcoholic pints, the ukulele meet-up or the odd social media video, but if it keeps the lights on, it should be celebrated.

We don’t need more cut-and-paste pubs with craic agus ceol painted on the window, because if you have to tell me there’s craic inside, there probably isn’t. Support your local while you still can. Sláinte!

Ten straightforward pubs around Ireland – perfect just the way they are

The Glen of Aherlow (Donoghue’s), Emmet Road, Dublin 8

The Glen of Aherlow in Dublin 8. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Proof that a pub changing hands doesn’t mean changing everything: there may be a few craft beers on tap, but the brick walls, banquette seating, carpets and dark corners remain reassuringly the same. instagram.com/theglenofaherlow

Joe May’s, Skerries, Co Dublin

Joe May's pub in Skerries, Co Dublin. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Simple lettering over the door is a good signifier of how straightforward the front bar of this harbourside pub is. Locals will be mingling with day trippers enjoying pints with a view.

McGrath’s, Ballycotton, Co Cork

McGrath's pub in Ballycotton, Co Cork. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

The fact that nobody makes a fuss about the beautiful sea view out the back of this pub tells you all you need to know. McGrath’s is a no-nonsense pub with wood interiors, vernacular furniture and good pints. Perfection. instagram.com/seanmcgrathsbar

Castle Inn, 99 Main Street, Cork city

Michael O’Donovan at his pub, The Castle Inn. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

This third-generation family-run pub is often described as a country bar in the heart of the city. Little changes here because they know what works. Nabbing the snug is a real treat.

King’s Bar, Roundstone, Connemara, Co Galway

King's Bar in Roundstone, Co Galway. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

One door, one window, no pretence: King’s is a small but perfectly formed pub. It’s hard to pass by without stopping in for a pint and a packet of crisps. facebook.com/p/Kings-Bar-Roundstone-100048824648387

Guiry’s, Foxford, Co Mayo

Guiry's Bar in Foxford, Co Mayo. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Heritage signage out front marks the genuine article inside, where you’ll be met with a warm welcome. Well-poured pints are served across the old-school black Formica bar from a keg sitting right under the tap. guirysbar.com

Cleary’s Bar, Milltown Malbay, Co Clare

Cleary's Bar in Milltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Behind the distinctive tiled frontage you’ll find a pub that feels a bit like your own sitting room. The curtains, open fire and welcome all add to that.

The White Harte, Rathmullan, Co Donegal

The White Harte in Rathmullan, Co Donegal

A proper pint-and-chat local. Unfussy interiors, green walls and trinkets gathered over the years give it a homely, lived-in feel. Built in 1901, it takes its name from the first ship to dock at the pier.

Cryan’s Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Cryan's in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

In a busy town of pubs, look out for the smart tiled shopfront at Cryan’s – a quintessential local full of character. No clutter, just a solid, no-frills pub. facebook.com/cryansteachceoil

The Crane Bar, 2 Sea Road, Galway

The Crane Bar, Galway. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

This pub is well known for its trad sessions, but an afternoon pint in the time-worn front bar of The Crane, before any of the music kicks off, is just as good. thecranebar.com

Ali Dunworth is author of A Compendium of Irish Pints: The Culture, Customs & Craic