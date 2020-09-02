US senator Ed Markey holds off primary challenge from Joe Kennedy

Massachusetts senator Ed Markey has staved off a Democratic primary challenge from Joe Kennedy III, marking the first time a member of the Kennedy family has lost a state-wide race in Massachusetts.

Mr Kennedy (39) – the grandson of Robert Kennedy, who served as attorney general when his brother John F Kennedy was US president – last year announced a bid for the US Senate seat occupied by Mr Markey. But despite Mr Kennedy leading in early polls, Mr Markey’s support surged in recent weeks, boosted by high-profile endorsements from well-known progressive figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 74-year-old, who was an early supporter in Congress of liberal policies such as the Green New Deal, also benefited from a strong social media campaign.

Mr Kennedy phoned Mr Markey to concede at about 10pm on Tuesday night (about 3am Wednesday, Irish time), just two hours after polls closed.

Speaking to his supporters on Tuesday night at his campaign headquarters in Watertown, in the suburbs of Boston, Mr Kennedy said he was “so proud of what we accomplished, what we built together”. He said the campaign had focused on people that politics “often locks out and leaves behind”.

US representative for Massachusetts Joe Kennedy III, grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

“To my family . . . whose name was invoked far more often than I anticipated in this race . . . You are my heroes,” he said, adding: “No matter the results tonight, I would do this again with all of you in a heartbeat.”

Tuesday’s primary contest saw record turnout in Massachusetts with an estimated 800,000 voters casting their vote by mail ahead of polling day.

Picking sides

The race divided Democrats, with some of the biggest names in politics choosing sides in the contest. In a big boost to Mr Markey, Elizabeth Warren, the other senator for Massachusetts, endorsed her colleague. This is despite the fact that Mr Kennedy, a former student of Ms Warren’s at Harvard, backed her in the early days of the presidential primary contest.

In contrast, House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her support for Mr Kennedy, despite working with Mr Markey for decades in the US House of Representatives.

The closely-watched contest had become increasingly negative in the weeks leading up to the election, with the Kennedy campaign accusing Mr Markey of running a “toxic” social media campaign, and stating that he and his family had received death threats. Mr Markey’s campaign denied any connection with the social media attacks.

AOC reaction

Ms Ocasio-Cortez described Mr Markey’s victory on Tuesday as a “victory for the progressive movement, for twenty-first century policy, and for the Green New Deal”.

“THANK YOU to every single voter, supporter, organizer, grassroots donor, & everyday person who helped make this happen,” she tweeted. “This win belongs to you.”

It is unclear what is next for Mr Kennedy, who vacated his seat in the House of Representatives to compete in the Senate race.

Mr Kennedy is the most high-profile member of the Kennedy political dynasty, though Amy Kennedy, the wife of the late Ted Kennedy’s son, Patrick Kennedy, is running for Congress in New Jersey in November’s election.

Separately, another Irish-American, Richard Neal, the co-chair of the Friends of Ireland caucus on Capitol Hill, fended off a primary challenge from Alex Morse, the mayor of Holyoke.

Mr Neal, the chair of the Ways and Means committee in the House of Representatives, won the primary in the first congressional district of Massachusetts and will be on the ballot in November.