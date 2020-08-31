Coronavirus: US reaches 6 million cases with 25 million worldwide

US coronavirus cases topped 6 million, with outbreaks accelerating on college campuses. Arizona recorded the smallest one-day increase in cases since May, as the state continues to make progress in controlling the pathogen.

Globally, cases have surpassed 25.2 million while deaths now exceed 846,000.

A new poll found that 78 per cent of Americans worry that the Covid-19 vaccine approval process is being driven more by politics than science.

India saw its Covid-19 fatalities surpass Mexico’s to give it the third-largest death toll globally, as the Asian nation fast becomes the new epicentre of the pandemic.

The UK added the most infections since early June, and Paris expanded free testing after a jump in new cases.

The United Arab Emirates recorded its highest daily new coronavirus cases since July 9, with 541 new diagnoses on Monday compared with 362 the day before. The Gulf state is seeing a surge in cases after it began easing the lock down two months ago and has described the increase as “alarming”.

Iran’s daily coronavirus cases fell for a fifth day to 1,642, bringing the total to 375,212. Fatalities rose to 21,571 with 109 more deaths overnight, up from 103 a day earlier, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Iran averaged 113 deaths and 2,009 new cases per day over the last seven days, a significant drop from a daily average of 211 deaths and 2,526 cases in the last week of July.

In France, the city of Paris said it will offer free coronavirus tests at locations in each of its 20 districts starting Monday as it battles against a sharp resurgence of the virus in the French capital. With schools across the country preparing to start reopening from Tuesday, the city aims to make it easier for Parisians to get tested for the virus by offering an alternative to regular laboratories.

On Friday, more than 7,000 new cases were reported in France, the most since the nation was under a strict lockdown. For the moment, the number of deaths and hospitalization remains relatively low, with young adults making up the bulk of new contaminations.

Hong Kong high schools will be able to resume face-to-face classes in phases starting September 23rd, secretary for education Kevin Yeung said.

The resumption of classes follows a closure of over two months as the city battled a fierce resurgence of infection. Authorities imposed strict social distancing measures, including an early summer holiday for schools that started on July 13, to contain the surge in cases.

India’s Covid-19 fatalities topped Mexico’s to claim the third-largest death toll globally. India, fast becoming the new virus epicentre, is now behind only the US and Brazil in both deaths and infections as the pathogen sweeps across its vast rural hinterlands.

The grim milestone comes a day after the world’s second-most populous nation reported the most daily infections of any country, 78,761, surpassing a previous high set by the US.

India reported 78,512 additional cases and 971 fatalities on Monday. It now has more than 3.6 million cases, while the death toll is above 64,000.

In Australia, Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said another week of data is needed to formulate a “detailed roadmap” to ease the current restrictions as Australia’s second-most populous state moves to quash the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown in Victoria caused an immediate slump in consumer spending and a surge in job losses this month, prompting the federal government to call for the state’s leader to announce a plan to reopen the economy.

“It is too early today to settle that roadmap,” Mr Andrews said at a press conference.

South Korea added 248 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 299 a day earlier and the fewest daily infections in two weeks. While health officials said the numbers partly reflect reduced testing over the weekend, South Korea has seen cases ease after a recent spike raised worries of another wave. The government last week announced stricter social distancing measures for Seoul.

Brazil recorded 16,158 new cases, the fourth consecutive decline in daily numbers, according to the health ministry. Cumulative cases rose to 3,862,311, though the weekly total has declined for the last two weeks.

Deaths increased 366 in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total to 120,828. – Bloomberg