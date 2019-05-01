Two dead after gunman opens fire at North Carolina university

Two people are dead and four have been injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university, emergency medical officials in the US have said.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said that two people were found dead at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Local media reported that the suspect was taken into custody. WBTV in Charlotte reported that two people were slain and several others struck in the gunfire that erupted at about 5:45pm local time near the university’s Kennedy Hall administrative building, and that one person had been taken into custody.

The suspect was not immediately identified by police, which set up a media staging area near the school.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said on Twitter shortly before 6pm.

The school said on its website the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should “remain in a safe location”.

Video footage posted to social media showed students evacuating campus buildings with their hands raised as police officers ran past them toward the scene of the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed there had been an active shooter at the university but declined to give any further information.

According to its website, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte enrols more than 26,500 students and employees 3,000 faculty and staff. – Reuters