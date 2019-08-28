Greta Thunberg arrives in New York after voyage across Atlantic

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on climate change.

On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted: “Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead.”

She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on the way to New York.

They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Swedish teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane’s gas emissions.

Protests she has led in Sweden demanding action against climate change have inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She is set to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit next month. – AP