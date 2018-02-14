At least 17 dead after high school shooting in Florida

At least 17 people have died after a teenage gunman opened fire at his former high school in southern Florida on Wednesday.

Thousands of students were evacuated from the school after the attack took place, some carried out in stretchers.

The suspect has been named as 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, who was previously expelled from the school.

The incident happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a town about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, shortly before 3pm, as the school day was coming to a close.

Students are released from a lockdown following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Photograph: John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

The suspect was found off-campus at the nearby town of Coral Springs. He was taken into custody by police and transferred to a nearby hospital.

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018 #BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018 Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

‘No warnings, no threats’

Broward County school superintendent Robert Runcie said police had received “no warnings, no threats”, about an imminent attack. “It’s a day that you pray, every day, that we will never have to see. I ask the community for their prayers, their support for these children and their families. We are going to do whatever we can to come together as a community to come through this.”

A man in handcuffs is held by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, US, in a still image taken from video. Photograph: WSVN.com via Reuters

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is a large facility of about 3,000 students.

President Donald Trump said his thoughts and prayers were with those affected. “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” he tweeted. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida. Photograph: WSVN.com via REUTERS

The president and the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, spoke by phone to Florida’a governor Rick Scott shortly after the attack, as well as to various state and local officials. The president offered federal assistance to the governor, the White House said.

Wednesday’s gun attack, which took place on St Valentine’s Day, is the fourth fatal gun incident to take place at an American school in 2018. Last month a student at a Kentucky high school shot 16 people, killing two other 15-year-olds.

Last year, the US experienced several mass shootings. In October, a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more when he opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel, targeting concertgoers.

A month later, 26 people were killed in a church in Southern Springs, near San Antonio, Texas, when a 26-year-old local man opened fire.

“It’s catastrophic. There really are no words,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said as he updated the media on the attack.