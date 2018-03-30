Arnold Schwarzenegger recovers in hospital from heart surgery
Terminator actor and ex-California governor has procedure to replace pulmonic valve
‘Terminator’ actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after undergoing surgery. File photograph: Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images
‘Terminator’ actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing heart surgery.
The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday, according to his spokesman. On Friday he was said to be in a stable condition.
Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit Conan the Barbarian in 1982.
His first role in the Terminator movie franchise in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom.
He served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.
He previously had surgery in 1997 to replace the same heart valve, while a motorcycle crash in 2001 left him with several broken ribs.
He has had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003. – Associated Press