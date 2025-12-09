New York judge clears release of Epstein-related grand jury documents

Undated handout file photo issued by US department of justice of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, which was shown to the court during the sex trafficking trial of Maxwell in the southern district of New York. File photograph: PA Wire

A United States judge on Tuesday cleared the US justice department to release grand jury documents in ‍the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in prison for sex trafficking underage girls with the deceased financier.

Manhattan district judge Paul Engelmayer granted the justice department’s request ‌to unseal the records under a new law requiring the attorney general to release all unclassified files related ⁠to its investigations of Epstein and Maxwell.

A Florida judge issued a similar ‌order ​in ‍Epstein’s case last week.

The records are eagerly sought by president Donald Trump’s political opponents and members of his own base who have sought greater transparency in the government’s investigation. The documents could also shed ⁠more light on Epstein’s ties to rich and powerful people, including Mr Trump.

Mr Trump, who said ⁠he ended his friendship with Epstein long ⁠before the financier’s 2019 arrest, had opposed the release of the files but reversed course shortly before lawmakers voted on the Epstein ‍Files Transparency Act, which he signed on November 19th.

Many Trump voters believe his administration has covered up Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and obscured details surrounding his death in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he faced federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide.

The scandal has been a thorn in Mr Trump’s side for months. He previously amplified conspiracy theories about ‌Epstein and vowed to release ‌the files but now says they are a Democratic hoax aimed at distracting from his administration’s accomplishments.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence ‌following her 2021 trial conviction for child sex trafficking and other offences, though she maintains her innocence. During ⁠an interview with a top justice department official in July, Maxwell said she never saw Mr Trump behave inappropriately. – Reuters