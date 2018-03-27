Podcast: Can Europe maintain a united front on Russian spy poisoning?

On today’s World View podcast, Europe Editor Patrick Smyth reports from Brussels on what lasting impact the expulsion of Russian diplomats from several EU states is likely to have on EU-Russia relations, and why Europe must maintain a united front.

Also on the podcast we look at the arrest of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont is preparing to spend Easter in a German prison after being detained there on Sunday, raising the possibility of German involvement influencing the course of the struggle between Madrid and Barcelona. We talk to Guy Hedgecoe in Madrid and Derek Scally in Berlin.