Podcast: Can Europe maintain a united front on Russian spy poisoning?
Podcast also looks at the arrest of Catalan independence leader Puigdemont
After the diplomatic expulsions what next for EU-Russia relations? Photograph: EPA
On today’s World View podcast, Europe Editor Patrick Smyth reports from Brussels on what lasting impact the expulsion of Russian diplomats from several EU states is likely to have on EU-Russia relations, and why Europe must maintain a united front.
Also on the podcast we look at the arrest of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont.
Puigdemont is preparing to spend Easter in a German prison after being detained there on Sunday, raising the possibility of German involvement influencing the course of the struggle between Madrid and Barcelona. We talk to Guy Hedgecoe in Madrid and Derek Scally in Berlin.