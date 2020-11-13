Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe (74) dies

Peter Sutcliffe (74), the British serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died in hospital, a Prison Service spokesman said.

Sutcliffe was serving 20 life terms at Frankland prison in Co Durham for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more over five years in the late 1970s.

It is understood he died at University hospital of North Durham, three miles away from the prison.

Sky News reported that Sutcliffe was sent there after developing Covid-19, but he is understood to have refused treatment.

Sutcliffe, who had returned to prison after being treated for a suspected heart attack two weeks ago, had gone back to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. He was in ill-health, was obese and had diabetes.

Sutcliffe’s murders – which left women mutilated across northern England – triggered widespread fear in northern cities, and the police were criticised for taking so long to track him down.

Sutcliffe was arrested in 1981 and pleaded guilty to 13 charges of murder and seven charges of attempted murder. He spent the rest of his days in prison.

Between 1975 and 1980, Sutcliffe killed 13 women – including a 16-year-old shop assistant. His youngest victim, just 14 when Sutcliffe hit her five times in the head with a hammer in 1975, survived the attack.

Sutcliffe was sentenced to 20 life terms in prison and was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. – Agencies