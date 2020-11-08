US election: ‘It’s so exciting to have this catharsis as we collectively celebrate’

After four days of counts and tabulations, the waiting was finally over.

At about 11.30am on Saturday the news came in that Joe Biden had been declared the 46th president of the United States. Most Americans were relaxing, catching up on weekend chores, or – like Kamala Harris, who shared a video on social media – taking a walk in a local park when the news broke.

In Washington, it was unseasonably warm, the skies a brilliant blue. As network after network called the race for Biden, the honking of horns began. The sporadic beeps soon built up to a crescendo of noise that provided the soundtrack to this historic day in Washington.

Cars and pedestrians began to stream towards the White House as the news of Trump’s defeat spread. Biden supporters whooped and cheered as they hung out of car windows. Vehicles jammed the straight thoroughfares of Washington near the World Bank and International Monetary Fund headquarters.

At Lafayette Square just in front of the White House, the party had already started. Hundreds had gathered under the shadow of St John’s Church, the house of worship made famous by Donald Trump when he stood outside its doors with a copy of the Bible as troops dispersed protesters with gas in June.

Full swing

Glimpses of giant yellow paint spelling “Black Lives Matter” – denoting the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street – could just be seen on the ground as people descended on this strip of central Washington in front of the White House.

The spire of the Washington Monument stood proud on the skyline, looming over proceedings from behind the White House.

By mid-afternoon, as Trump arrived back at the building from his golf course through a side entrance, the party was in full swing outside.

Cardboard cutouts of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and even Michelle Obama bobbed along in the crowd. Handmade signs outdid each other with pithy one-liners as people celebrated the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency. “ByeDon,” read one. “Grab him by the Ball...ots,” said another.

One protester held an “eviction notice”: “Tenant: Donald Trump & Family; Address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington DC, 20006.”

Black Lives Matter Plaza: Celebratory scenes were replicated across US cities. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

In one quiet moment, four acquaintances bumped into each other and embraced quietly in a circle as if in prayer.

Friends Stephanie Quick and Ifey Anoliefo told me that they felt compelled to come to Black Lives Matter Plaza when the news broke.

Sighs of relief

“There is a lot of pent-up energy. This is a release,” said Anoliefo. “It’s really exciting to see this moment in history.”

Quick, who is African-American, said that for her the election of vice-president-elect Harris meant everything.

“To have someone like me in that office is just amazing,” she said.

Andrew Beecker was also among the crowd. Wearing a “Vote” face mask, he said the city was breathing a sigh of relief.

“I’m here to celebrate. It’s so exciting to have this moment of catharsis as we collectively celebrate this victory.”

The scene unfolding in Washington on Saturday was replicated throughout the country with spontaneous celebrations erupting in cities like New York and Philadelphia as well as midwestern places like Kansas City.

There were few signs of violence. As day slipped into dusk, the jubilant scenes continued on the streets of Washington. A flash-mob dance broke out on 16th Street.

The crowd gave a tongue-in-cheek rendition of YMCA, the 1980s hit that has become something of a signature tune at recent Trump campaign rallies, as the president has bopped along. It appears likely, however, that he wasn’t air-synching those letters as he sat in the White House on Saturday night, pondering a new reality – defeat.