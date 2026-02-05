Melania documentary takes in €37,992 at UK and Ireland box office on opening weekend

The feature-length profile of Melania Trump, wife of US president Donald Trump, took £32,974 (€37,992) at the UK and Ireland box office on its opening weekend – less than a re-release of The Lord of the Rings: Return Of The King.

The authorised profile of the president’s wife, titled simply Melania, focuses on the 20 days leading up to her husband’s return to the White House in January 2025.

The Amazon MGM studios film, which is just under two hours long, documents Melania’s world as she navigates through the White House transition including moving her family back to the US capital, as she prepares to return to the role of first lady.

The film opened at 155 cinemas, averaging €245 at each site, and ranked 29th in the highest-grossing releases from January 30th to February 1st, according to data released by the British Film Institute (BFI).

Return Of The King took €248,555 across 169 cinemas and ranked 14th.

The film with the highest box office takings in the UK and Ireland last weekend was Hamnet, which grossed €1,623,988 – about 42 times the figure for Melania.

Hamnet has now taken €17 million in the UK and Ireland over its four weeks on release.

“Shameless propaganda that could put you to sleep,” wrote Donald Clarke in his review of the film for The Irish Times.

The Melania documentary was met with less than positive reviews, including zero stars from the Guardian and was described by the Telegraph as a “branding exercise” rather than a documentary with “North Korea-style propaganda with a dash of Ralph Lauren”.

The New York Times said it was “a very circumscribed and carefully stage-managed chronicle” of the days leading up to Trump’s second inauguration. – PA