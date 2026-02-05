France 36 Ireland 14: Irish player ratings on night to forget for Andy Farrell’s men

15 Jamie Osborne

Mistimed covering run for the breaking Louis Bielle-Biarrey, which could have been costly, then followed with an excellent kick to touch. Settled down in a first half that rattled Ireland. Rating: 5

14 Tommy O’Brien

Busy in the first half but struggled with high balls and didn’t get much momentum. Should have done better for the Matthieu Jalibert try early on. Lots of energy but little impact. Rating: 5

13 Garry Ringrose

Barely got a pass to hand in the first half. Busy tackling all day and little ball-in-hand action. When the bench came on, he became more visible and competed for attacking high balls. Rating: 6

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey is tackled by France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

12 Stuart McCloskey

Another player who did tough, unseen work in the first half as France threw the ball around and ran freely. Got more hands on the ball later in the game and used his physicality well. Rating: 5

11 Jacob Stockdale

Might be disappointed with his covering work for Bielle-Biarry’s first try. His eye was taken by Antoine Dupont’s run but slid off the winger. A mixed bag and needs to work on the high ball battles which Ireland lost in the first half. Rating: 5

10 Sam Prendergast

Another mixed outing from the outhalf. A difficult first half where his kick to Tommy O’Brien triggered one of the few Irish attacks. An intercept in the second half gave his team-mates the jitters. Rating: 5

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Barely got on the ball in the first half but busied himself tackling and trying to slow down the French attack. However, that’s not his strength. Best in possession, he showed more late in the game. Rating: 5

Ireland's Jeremy Loughman and Josh van der Flier after France's second try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

1 Jeremy Loughman

The fears for the scrum were not realised as it stood up fairly well. Another player who was thrown into a chasing and tackling role as the French turned up the temperature in the first half. Rating: 5

2 Dan Sheehan

Made one of Ireland’s few carries in the first half. Not as impactful as he normally is with no attacking lineouts and little quality possession when he was on the pitch. Rating: 5

3 Thomas Clarkson

In a few of the first half scrums he stood up bemused when referee Karl Dickson called for a reset. Tackled all day when the French blitzed Ireland in the opening 45 minutes. Rating: 5

4 Joe McCarthy

Gave away a silly penalty after 26 minutes running in from the side. Could get his hands on the ball in the first half and like many of his team-mates, struggled to make an impact in the first 50 minutes. Rating: 5

5 Tadhg Beirne

Didn’t get a first turnover until the second half. When he did Irish players cheered illustrating how grim it had been. Livened up after the break as Ireland finally got to grips with a rampant French side. Rating: 6

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne competes in a lineout with France's Mickael Guillard. Photograph: Julie Sebadelha/AFP via Getty Images

6 Cian Prendergast

A lineout option but was probably one of the victims of a poor first half from Ireland. Struggled to get involved as France ran riot but tackled bravely before departing soon after half-time. Rating: 5

7 Josh van der Flier

Had a busy first half spent mostly tackling as Ireland struggled to get the ball. Little opportunity to get on the front foot, as well as a few untypical handling errors, one leading to Charles Ollivon’s try in the first half. Rating: 5

8 Caelan Doris

The captain struggled to get into the game for a long stretch and was unable to get possession and make the destructive runs he has done in previous games. Rating: 5

Replacements

It was 29-0 when the bench started to come into the match and what a change they made. Nick Timoney and Michael Milne scored tries, bringing up Ireland’s energy and pace. Overall, an excellent impact on a bad night. Rating: 7

Coach – Andy Farrell

A game of two parts, the poor first three quarters and the better last quarter. Ireland came into the match flat-footed and chasing shadows until the bench was emptied in the second half. Rating: 5