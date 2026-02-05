New weather warnings issued as people in Dublin, Wicklow and Waterford advised to avoid driving

Main points

Met Éireann has issued rain warnings for 13 counties today. In Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Waterford orange warnings are in effect, while yellow warnings will be in place for Carlow, Cavan, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Meath, Wexford, Monaghan and Tipperary

Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry are also under Status Yellow rain warnings issued by the UK Met Office.

Road Safety Authority says people in Dublin, Wicklow and Waterford should avoid driving today

Funding for national flood forecasting warning service was not spent, TDs told

Last month second wettest January on record in Dublin

Wexford County Council says it has been monitoring the tide throughout the night

In Waterford, high tide has passed, and the flood defence barriers have been effective

Rail services suspended at some Dublin and Wexford stations

Irish Rail has said services are suspended between Lansdowne Road and Bray until further notice due to flooding at various locations.

“Staff are on site monitoring. Dublin Bus & Go Ahead will honour valid rail tickets in the affected areas,” it said.

Services are also not operating between Enniscorthy and Wexford until further notice due to flooding.

Update: Services are suspended between Lansdown Rd-Bray-Lansdown Rd until further notice due to flooding at various locations. Staff are on site monitoring. Dublin Bus & Go Ahead will honour valid rail tickets in the affected areas. -AD https://t.co/Aedye8mlyf — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 5, 2026

How to get information on flooding risks Met Éireann is a good place to begin. The forecaster’s website, met.ie , provides national and regional forecasts. You can also get the state of play at your nearest weather station. Its app is better as it provides more localised information and a look-ahead to the next five days. You can set it to default to your area or zoom in on a map to any location. However, it does not give detailed information about river levels or ground conditions. So how do I know that? The OPW maintains waterlevel.ie with real-time data on river levels being fed in from a network of hydrometric stations with gauges at key points along each river. You can zoom in on a map, pick a station and get charts showing current water levels and past water levels. Most local authorities use the mapalerter.ie website and app to send notices to individuals about issues in their area but you have to sign up for it. Then you’ll get notices via text message, app notification and/or email.

Afternoon Weather Update👇



Wet & breezy today with widespread outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the southeast & east and with flooding likely in places☔️⚠️



Highs of 5 to 10°C, with fresh winds increasing strong to gale force along the east coast



Warnings🔽https://t.co/lvQFgW9biq pic.twitter.com/QIv3xdNVej — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 5, 2026

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee John Brady said in some years up to €7 million was allocated by the Exchequer to the Department of Housing, OPW and Met Éireann for the planned national flood warning service.

However, he said in some years only about €1m had been spent, Martin Wall reports.

Brady said the committee would seek details on the issue from the agencies concerned at a hearing scheduled for next month.

Some bus services may experience delays or disruptions due to weather

Dublin Bus has said due to current weather conditions, some services may experience delays or disruptions.

“Customer safety remains our priority and services will operate subject to conditions,” it said.

“Please allow extra travel time and check for updates before travelling.”

⚠️Warnings updated⬇️



❗️Spells of very heavy rain falling on already saturated ground combined with high river levels and high tide❗️



ℹ️ https://t.co/lvQFgW9biq pic.twitter.com/Ir2eP6zme9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 5, 2026

A broken traffic light is being fixed at Mountjoy Square as orange and yellow rain warnings are in place for several counties - with Met Éireann again warning of flooding. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Tourists gather at the gates of Trinity as orange and yellow rain warnings are in place for several counties - with Met Éireann again warning of flooding. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Parts of Newbridge and Clane remain at increased risk of flooding, says Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has warned that parts of Newbridge and Clane remain at an increased risk of flooding due to their proximity to the River Liffey.

The county is under a status yellow rain warning until 9am tomorrow.

In a statement on local radio station Kfm, the county council said: “This additional expected rainfall on already saturated ground, combined with high river levels and high tides increases the risk of localised flooding, river flooding and difficult travel conditions.

“However, many rivers remain close to or above bank-full conditions and additional rainfall in the coming days could trigger localised flooding, in flood prone areas, given current ground and river conditions.”

The council added that its severe weather assessment team is meeting daily and is working with other agencies through the National Emergency Coordination Group.

“Kildare County Council crews are working hard on the ground, monitoring conditions on a 24-hour basis, carrying out all necessary flood preparation works and have already deployed sandbags to a number of areas, as a precaution,” it added.

“Additional sandbags will be deployed to any at-risk areas, as required. However, no properties have been affected or deemed to be at immediate risk.”

The Malahide Road near Saint Doolagh's Park, Dublin 17 is currently closed.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/xrMqgZ9UaI — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 5, 2026

A yellow rain warning has also been issued for Meath, which runs from noon on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

The orange rain warning for Dublin and Wicklow has been extended until 3pm on Friday.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry from noon on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

Orange rain warning issued for Louth

An orange rain warning has just been issued for Louth by Met Éireann. The warning runs from noon on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

Council optimistic Wexford town will avoid ‘extensive’ flooding

High tide in Wexford has passed and because the wind has swung north east, it appears the worst has passed in the town.

High tide passed at 9.18am and Wexford County Council is “otimistic” Wexford town will avoid “extensive flooding”, Brendan Furlong reports.

The council’s chief executive Eddie Taaffe said the river levels in Enniscorthy have dropped steadily over the last number of days.

“We are concerned, given the level of rainfall that’s predicted in the Wicklow mountains over the next 24 hours,” he said.

“So we do remain on alert in Enniscorthy and we have additional temporary defences that we can bring into Enniscorthy and establish quite quickly.”

He added that they have ‘aquadams’ ready to deploy if required.

“An ‘aquadam’ is essentially, a long, thin balloon that you pump up with water quickly and it protects from about a metre of water and they can be put up very quickly along areas prone to flooding,” he said.

“We won’t deploy them until later on, until we see what happens to the river level in the Slaney over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

In Co Wexford, burst water mains in Kilmore are affecting the village, nearby Bridgetown, Tomhaggart and surrounding areas, Sarah Slater reports.

“Works are [expected] to be completed this evening. Pressure should return soon after,” said local Aontú councillor Jim Codd.

Waterford Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said that financial resources made available for Waterford shows the town and county lags way behind Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny and many more counties over the last five years.

“Likewise in funding for harbours and piers where Waterford received the lowest allocation,” he added.

Cullinane said that Waterford ranks 22nd out of 24 counties for Office of Public Works (OPW) major flood relief funding.

Over six years, Waterford received just €240,000, the Sinn Féin TD claimed.

Cork received €115 million, Limerick €37m, Galway €13m, Kilkenny €4m, 17 times more than Waterford.

“This neglect is unacceptable. Waterford deserves fair funding and real flood protection,” he said.

RSA says people in Dublin, Wicklow and Waterford should avoid driving today

David Martin, senior public relations manager with the Road Safety Authority (RSA), has called on people in the Dublin, Wicklow and Waterford areas to avoid driving today if they can.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with David McCullagh show, Martin added: “If you have to do your journey, give yourself some extra time, it’s going to take a little bit longer. I suppose the most important message is for drivers to slow down and allow greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in these very wet weather conditions.

“It can take more than twice as long to stop your car in these wet conditions, so give yourself twice as much space between yourself and the car in front, that’s our advice. It’s very important to do so on high speed roads such as dual carriageways or motorways where there is an increased danger of aquaplaning.

“Then of course take special care when you’re driving behind vehicles, heavy goods vehicles as they generate a huge amount of spray and that reduces your visibility, so to hold back on that and give yourself the extra bit of space.”

Martin’s advice for drivers on flooded roads was not to attempt to drive through the water.

“Flooded roads can frequently appear shallow, but they’re more often than not deeper than you might think. So as well as that the grass verge may have subsided, there may also be trees, branches and other debris in there and that they wouldn’t be visible. So you just need to take extreme care, turn around, use your satellite GPS, use your phone, find another route and avoid those flooded roads.

”Motorists should also obey instructions from any local authority staff on the roads. If there are signs saying to avoid a route, then do that and find an alternative route."

His advice for cyclists and pedestrians was to make sure to be visible.

“Visibility is very much reduced at the moment, so wear your high viz clothing if you have it and if you’re a cyclist, use your lights front and back all day today, it’s gonna be difficult,” he added.

RSA has urged people in Dublin, Waterford and Wicklow not to drive on Thursday Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Funding for national flood forecasting warning service was not spent, TDs told

Funding allocated over recent years for a National Flood Forecasting Warning Service was not spent, the Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy has told the Dáil Public Accounts Committee.

Committee chairman John Brady of Sinn Fein said millions of euro for such a project had been handed back to the Exchequer, Martin Wall reports.

The committee is to seek details from the Department of Housing and the Office of Public Works.

The Department of Housing has been approached for comment.

Significant rain anticipated in Enniscorthy, says council chief

Wexford County Council’s chief executive Eddie Taaffe has given an update on the situation in Wexford on RTÉ radio’s David McCullagh show.

The aqua dam in Wexford Harbour contained the morning’s high tide, Vivienne Clarke reports.

“We escaped, but only just. Another 100mm and it could have been bad.”

Thursday evening’s high tide will be slightly lower, he said. The focus will now turn to Enniscorthy where significant rain is anticipated, he added.

“It’s unrelenting at this stage...It’s never ending, we’re building temporary defences in Enniscorthy.”

Where water levels are now three metres lower than they were at peak flooding last week but the anticipated rain on the Wicklow mountains “could have a significant impact” on Enniscorthy, he warned.

In Waterford, high tide has passed in the city and county, and the flood defence barriers have been effective.

Council ground crews remain on site monitoring the situation, Sarah Slater reports.

With a tidal surge forecast which will result in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels, flood defence barriers have been activated in Waterford city and will remain closed until after high tide passes on Friday at 8.30am.

In Passage East the council also activated flood barriers on Wednesday night and will remain closed until high tide passes on Thursday.

An Aqua Dam has been put in place in Wexford town along the quay area which is aimed to protect other towns and villages such as Enniscorthy which was badly flooded last week as was Bridgetown.

In Wexford town Labour TD George Lawlor said that the flooding situation “looks bad with just under one hour to go to high tide but we should be ok from the point of view of flooding”.

In Kilkenny, the council has made sandbags available at various locations across the county including Graiguenamanagh, Inistioge, Thomastown, Callan, Freshford, Castlecomer, Gowran, Johnstown and Ballyragget.

At the Newrath, Rathkieran, The Sweep and Gaol road depots in Kilkenny city.

Laois County Council is monitoring rising water levels in the river Barrow which runs through the towns of Portarlington and Mountmellick.

In St Mullins, Co Carlow which was badly flooded last Friday, Martin O’Brien who owns the local Mullichain café said he is “sitting here again this morning watching the rising tides and thinking about [those who have objected] and blocked all maintenance of the river Barrow. It is about time that the Government put a stop to their antics.”

The river Barrow has not been dredged in the area due to a rare whorly snail having its habitat located there.

Last month second wettest January on record in Dublin

Met Éireann have said that last month was the second wettest January on record in Co Dublin, behind 1948.

The forecaster’s monthly climate statement said 141mm rainfall was recorded at the Phoenix Park, some 225 per cent of the long-term average (LTA), and 137.7mm was recorded at Dublin Airport, 223 per cent of the LTA.

Nationally, the report notes, it was the wettest January since 2018 and 18th wettest on record, with the average amount of rain recorded representing 123 per cent of the LTA.

Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford was the wettest station this month, with 232.7mm of rain (230 per cent of its LTA) recorded, making it the wettest January since 1996. A total of 37.3mm of rain fell at Johnstown Castle last Friday, the wettest January day there since 1979.

Sandymount strand in Dublin where barriers were erected and sandbags located to combat the high tides on Tuesday and guard against flooding in the area. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Irish Rail has said some services through Connolly station in Dublin may experience delays of around 10 minutes this morning due to congestion on the network through the city centre.

Waterford County Council says it has concerns about road flooding

Gabriel Hines, director of services at Waterford City and County Council, said there are barriers in place at Passage East and Waterford City which are “working effectively”.

“In Dungarvan, in our coastal car parks, some flooding there but we had closed them overnight so we’ve no significant issues there either,” he said.

“Later in the day our difficulty will be similar to Wicklow. We’re going to get significant rainfall, particularly in the Comeragh Mountains. Again, saturated ground, swollen rivers. Again similar to Wicklow, we’re expecting localised spot flooding on our road network.

“We could get some streams overflowing and some river flooding. We would have significant concern in relation to road flooding, in the rivers in particular, feeding off the Comeragh mountains, where we predicted very high intensity rainfall. I think the rivers that are coming from the Comeragh Mountains will be the ones that we could get spot flooding on the local network today.

“Having said that, given the saturated grounds, anywhere we get a high rainfall intensity today, there’s a possibility of the small streams overflowing causing localised spot flooding on the road network. When you’re driving, slow down, expect water on the road network, allow extra time for your journey, extra stopping site distance.”

Wicklow County Council says it is preparing for flooding

Michael Flynn, senior engineer with Wicklow County Council, said its crews are all “on alert” and preparing for flooding.

“They’ve been working over the last number of days clearing debris from the last flood event and getting in place measures such as deploying sandbags to areas prone to flooding,” he said.

“We’ve got all our crews ready and available to assist as and where necessary. The areas that traditionally have been prone to flooding have been Aughrim, which had the flooding event last week. Arklow again with the combination of river flooding but we also have high tides and significant onshore winds so the entire coastal regions again we have crews on standby in those locations.

“There’s been very significant damage to our road network, structural damage. So we have road closures in place across the county and we would urge people, if they are making journeys, to check the weather conditions and also check on our social media platforms for notifications of those closures. Above all, we would ask people to heed the warning signs. Those road closures are in place to protect the public from the hazards that exist on those sections.”

Dublin City Council monitoring river levels and coastal conditions closely

Dublin City Council said its flood management team is continuing to respond to “ongoing adverse weather conditions and related impacts”.

The local authority is monitoring river levels and coastal conditions closely, to ensure appropriate responses as required, it said.

“Dublin City Council are in regular contact with the National Emergency Coordination Group on all aspects of recent weather events.”

Carparks along coasts at Sandymount and Clontarf remain closed to protect against possible wave overtopping. The cycle lane at Clontarf will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Eden Quay boardwalk will also remain closed as a precautionary measure. The flood gates along the River Dodder will remain closed until further notice.

“Our crews remain active across the city, making arrangements for possible events and responding to issues as they arise,” it added.

“Crews removal of debris at rivers racks and blockage clearing is ongoing to minimise negative impacts.”

The council said it maintains a limited supply of sandbags at strategic locations for use in response to identified flooding risks.

“These resources are deployed by the council where required, with priority given to critical infrastructure and locations assessed as being at immediate risk.”

Rain in Dublin City centre on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Parts of Dublin will be most at risk of flooding, says forecaster

Weather warnings for Dublin will be yellow from 9am to 12 noon on Thursday after which they will be orange until midday on Friday, senior Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy has said.

“This is because the higher impacts will occur from noon onwards,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Vivienne Clarke reports.

“Now the reason Dublin has been added in is because with Wicklow it was always considered that there would be very high totals in the mountainous higher levels which would then activate responses in quick responding rivers, which would then have a knock-on effect further at lower levels.

“But it does look like those higher totals are going to extend not only to Wicklow, but also into south Dublin as well. So the higher regions, the Dublin Mountains and parts of Dublin that have flooded recently will also be the most at risk of flooding over the next 24 to 36 hours.

“It’s really the southern half of Dublin that this orange warning refers to simply because the higher ground is in south Dublin in conjunction with the Wicklow Mountains so those impacts that may occur with Wicklow, south Dublin mountains may have a knock-on effect at lower levels over the southern half of Dublin.”

Murphy acknowledged that not all the areas impacted last week will experience the same conditions on Thursday and Friday.

“It may not affect all of them in the same way but nonetheless those are the areas that will be most at risk of flooding and I must say as well people should be aware that this is actually going to be a lot of consistent persistent rain.

“The rain will start off around mid-morning and it’s really going to continue right the way through the rest of today, right the way through tonight and right up until tomorrow afternoon. So it’s going to be very wet really. It may not be raining heavily all of the time but it will be very wet really from mid- morning right the way through to tomorrow afternoon.

“It will be steady rain, sometimes light, sometimes heavy, but at the higher levels in the Wicklow Mountains, Dublin Mountains, where the rainfall amounts will be higher.”

Sandymount strand in South Co Dublin where barriers were erected and sandbags located to combat the high tides on Tuesday and guard against flooding in the area. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Today will start off mainly dry. Rain developing in the SE early this morning & gradually spreading NW-wards to all areas by mid afternoon, heaviest the SE & E with flooding likely in places. Fresh easterly winds increasing strong to gale force along the E coast.

Highs of 5-10 C pic.twitter.com/ItKGhslS1N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 5, 2026

Wexford County Council says it has been monitoring the tide throughout the night

The chief executive of Wexford County Council, Eddie Taaffe, has spoken of preparations by the local authority for the severe weather warnings for the east coast of the country.

“We’re still about 2½ hours away from a high tide in Wexford harbour,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Vivienne Clarke reports.

“We’ve been monitoring the tide throughout the night and the indications are at the moment that while we’ll have a very, very high tide around nine o’clock with a gale force eight, easterly wind pushing it into the harbour.

“I suppose our estimate at this stage is that while we will have limited wave overtopping, that our defences will be able to cope with that.

“We’re optimistic that we won’t have extensive flooding in Wexford Town. So, it’s looking reasonably good at this stage in the harbour.

“River levels in Enniscorthy have dropped steadily over the last number of days, but I suppose we are concerned given the level of rainfall that’s predicted in the Wicklow Mountains over the next 24 hours. So we do remain on alert in Enniscorthy and we have additional temporary defences that we can bring into Enniscorthy and establish quite quickly.”

Taaffe explained that an aqua dam is available, which is “essentially a long, thin balloon that you pump up with water quite quickly and it protects from about a metre of water and they can be put up very quickly along areas that are prone to flooding”.

“So we do have those available to us and we can roll those out quite quickly. We won’t deploy them until later on until we see what happens to the river level in the Slaney over the next 24 to 48 hours,” he added.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy says rain in the Dublin mountains could have a kock-on effect at lower levels in the south of the city and county. Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

‘It is going to be a very, very wet day,’ says Met Éireann

Senior forecaster with Met Éireann Gerry Murphy has warned Thursday “is going to be a very, very wet day”, with rain continuing to fall until mid-afternoon on Friday.

“This is going to be a lot of consistent, persistent rain” he added, but the rain will arrive more slowly than anticipated, Vivienne Clarke reports.

Speaking on both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Murphy also cautioned that the rain, particularly in the Dublin mountains, is going to have a “knock-on” effect at lower levels in areas such as Shankill and Rathfarnham and other parts of south Co Dublin.

This weather regime is going to continue on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, with a further band next week, he added.

“Once this rain does get started this morning it’s actually going to continue right the way through the rest of the day overnight and through tomorrow morning as well. So there’s going to be rain where basically it’s just going to continue raining from once it starts mid-morning and then basically it’s just rain, rain until maybe mid-afternoon tomorrow.”

Murphy also pointed out that the timings of the warnings have been pushed back as the rain front is moving more slowly.

“People should check Met.ie for exact timings on the warnings as they all have been pushed back by a few hours,” he said.

Rainfall in the Wicklow Mountains will have the effect of “activating some very responsive rivers and streams in the mountains, which then will have a knock-on effect as it flows down to lower levels. But it does look like those heavier, those more significant high rainfall totals will also encroach into the Dublin mountains and parts of south Dublin.

“Because as has been well documented at this stage the river levels are very high, the tides are high, the ground is saturated so moderate amounts of rainfall can and probably will cause flooding in some places, but this is actually going to be a very wet day.

“Once this rain does get started this morning, it’s actually going to continue right the way through the rest of the day overnight and through tomorrow morning as well. So there’s going to be rain where basically it’s just going to continue raining from once it starts mid-morning and then basically it’s just rain, rain until maybe mid-afternoon tomorrow.

“Then it’s a question of how much damage that causes with regard to flooding of rivers of of local areas, really across the east and southeast of the country, but those look like there will be the highest amounts pushing in over Co Waterford from about 9am that’s why Waterford is in an orange warning as well. As I said, Wicklow and Dublin especially the higher ground but with the knock-on effects to lower levels across Wicklow, and especially the southern half of and then yellow level warnings extending on up then into Louth, Monaghan and Cavan as well.”

Braving the rain beside the Liffey in Dublin this week. Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

A number of status orange and yellow rainfall warnings have been issued for counties across the State, with heavy rain and flooding likely in parts, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster issued a status orange alert for Waterford, where spells of heavy rain falling on saturated ground, combined with high river levels and tides, will lead to localised flooding, river flooding and difficult travel conditions. That alert is valid from 9am on Thursday for 24 hours.

A second status orange alert affects counties Dublin and Wicklow, where heavy rain is also predicted to cause flooding and difficult travel conditions, is valid from noon on Thursday until noon on Friday. These counties are also under a status yellow weather warning, from 9am on Thursday until noon, when the orange alert begins.

Status yellow rain warnings have been issued for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Tipperary, lasting for 24 hours from 9am on Thursday.

Another status yellow warning, beginning at noon on Thursday, affects counties Cavan, Monaghan and Louth, and is in place until noon on Friday.

Follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.