Coronavirus: Man arrested on Isle of Man for allegedly refusing to self-isolate

A 26-year-old man on the Isle of Man has been arrested for allegedly failing to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspect was held by police on the island on Thursday, two days after the British crown dependency announced strict measures to prevent the virus spreading.

Since Tuesday night, anyone who arrives on the island has been subject to a 14-day self-isolation even if they do not have symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.

The man, who has not been named, will appear in court in Douglas, the island’s capital, on Friday. He faces a possible fine of up to £10,000 (about €11,000) and a possible three-month jail sentence.

Earlier on Friday, the Manx government confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the Isle of Man. So far, 52 people on the island have been tested for the virus.

A spokesperson for the island’s public health team confirmed that the infected person had recently returned from a trip to Spain.

Tight rules

Implementing its tight quarantine rules on Monday, the Isle of Man’s chief minister, Howard Quayle, said: “We are taking action to protect our residents and to ensure life can continue as normal as possible during this unpredictable time.

“We are advising against all non-essential travel off the island, and the measures being introduced from tomorrow are aimed at minimising the risk of those arriving in the island infecting our population.”

Anyone displaying symptoms including a persistent cough or fever, or anyone living with someone who has symptoms of the virus, must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The 2020 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. – Guardian