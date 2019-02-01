Burglar who had sex with a corpse jailed for six years

A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour has been jailed for six years at Birmingham Crown Court in England.

Kasim Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, Birmingham was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years after disturbing nine coffins during a drug-induced psychosis last November.

Sentencing judge Melbourne Inman QC told 23-year-old Khuram: “The offences that you have committed offend all human sensitivity.

“I am not aware of – and nor have I been able to find – any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead.” – PA