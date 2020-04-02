Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises above 10,000 overnight

Spain’s death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday.

The country’s total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has voiced deep concern about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of Covid-19 cases from the coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic’s social and economic consequences.

“In the past five weeks, there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week,” Mr Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva where the UN health organisation is based.

“In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide,” he said.

A TV grab taken from the World Health Organization website shows WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via video link as he delivers a news briefing on Covid-19 from the WHO headquarters in Geneva on March 30th. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

North America

New York is rushing to bring in an army of medical volunteers as the statewide death toll from coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900.

As hot spots flared around the US in places like New Orleans and southern California, the nation’s biggest city was the hardest hit of all, with bodies loaded on to refrigerated mortuary trucks outside overwhelmed hospitals.

“How does it end? And people want answers,” said New York governor Andrew Cuomo. “I want answers. The answer is nobody knows for sure.”

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted of personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses and warned of trying times to come.

“Difficult days are ahead for our nation,” he said. “We’re going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now that are going to be horrific.”

Italy

Italy’s daily death toll from coronavirus on Wednesday was the lowest for six days, authorities said, but the overall number of new infections grew and the government extended a national lockdown until at least the middle of April.

The Civil Protection Agency said 727 people had died over the previous 24 hours, down from 837 the day before, bringing total fatalities from the world’s deadliest outbreak of the viral pandemic to 13,155.

Italy accounts for about 30 per cent of all global deaths from the highly infectious respiratory illness, and two new studies suggested its true death toll could be significantly higher.

New cases rose by almost 4,800 on Wednesday, a sharper spike than in the previous two days, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on February 21st to more than 110,500.

A national lockdown in place since March 9th was due to expire tomorrow, but prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the restrictions would remain in place until at least April 13th.

“If we stopped respecting the rules, if we decided to relax these rules, all the sacrifices would be in vain,” he told a news conference.He added the government would start softening the measures only with the approval of its scientific advisers.

Spain

Two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock Spain’s overloaded public health system on Wednesday as its confirmed coronavirus cases rose beyond 100,000.

On Thursday morning the number of confirmed cases had increased by 8,102, a bigger gain than Wednesday’s of 7,719, to 110,238. The outbreak in Spain is the second-most severe in Europe after Italy. The labor ministry on Thursday reported more than 300,000 new jobless claims for March, the highest monthly increase on record.

“The central issue is no longer whether we’ve reached the peak or not, it seems like we are there,” health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who was himself diagnosed with the virus this week, told a briefing.

“The key issue is to make sure that the national health system is capable of guaranteeing adequate coverage of all our patients and treatment,” he said.

French health authorities reported 509 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 4,032, making the country the fourth to pass the 4,000-fatalities threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

After speeding up the previous two days, the rate of increase of deaths has decelerated in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Middle East

Israeli health minister Yaakov Litzman, who has had frequent contact in recent weeks with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Mr Litzman and his wife, who also has the virus, are in isolation, feel well and are being treated, a statement said. Requests to enter isolation will be sent to those who came in contact with the minister in the past two weeks, the announcement said.

Mr Netanyahu had gone into isolation previously after a senior aide tested positive for the virus.

Australia and New Zealand

The Australian government will offer parents free child care from next week in a bid to keep 13,000 child care centres open and to prevent workers staying home to look after children. Prime minister Scott Morrison said a million families would benefit from the subsidies.

The New Zealand government said it has a plan to repatriate tens of thousands of tourists who have been stuck in the country since a strict lockdown began a week ago.

The tourists are from countries including the UK, Germany and the US. Many had been unable to catch restricted internal flights to the main city of Auckland to get a seat on one of the few international flights that are still operating.