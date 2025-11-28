Anti-corruption authorities raid house of top Zelenskiy aide

Ukraine's president recently appointed Andriy Yermak – a polarising figure who has accumulated unprecedented power as head of staff – to lead his team in peace talks with the Trump administration. Photograph: Elodie Le Maou/AFP /Getty Images)

Ukraine’s top anti-corruption authorities searched the home of Andriy Yermak, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s powerful chief of staff, on Friday as part of a widening investigation into the country’s energy sector.

Roughly a dozen officers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office entered Mr Yermak’s Kyiv home in the highly secure government quarter just before dawn, people familiar with the situation said.

One said the raid was directly related to a graft probe, called “Operation Midas”, that has embroiled Mr Zelenskiy’s cabinet, toppled several senior government officials and led to a warrant for the arrest of the president’s former business partner, who has fled the country.

The case has heightened concern among Kyiv’s western allies over persistent graft, as Ukraine continues to seek substantial financial and military support.

It comes at a sensitive time for Mr Zelenskiy whose position has been weakened by the scandal.

The president recently appointed Mr Yermak – a polarising figure who has accumulated unprecedented power as head of staff – to lead his team in peace talks with the Trump administration.

An official from the anti-corruption bureau confirmed that the search of Mr Yermak’s home was under way and was “being carried out within the framework of the investigation”.

Mr Yermak said in a statement posted on social media that the two anti-corruption agencies were “indeed conducting procedural actions at my home”, adding that there were “no obstacles for investigators”.

“They were given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are present on site, co-operating with law enforcement,” he added. “For my part, there is full co-operation.”

The two anti-corruption agencies are examining claims of about $100mn in embezzled and laundered funds.

Mr Zelenskiy had sought to strip them of their independence in July, leading to public outrage and large protests.

The scheme under investigation involved alleged kickbacks from contractors hired to build fortifications protecting energy assets from Russian missile and drone strikes, which have intensified in recent months and caused rolling blackouts across Ukraine.

Public calls for Yermak’s resignation rose a week ago – including from members of the president’s own ruling party in parliament. But Mr Zelenskiy told MPs in a closed-door meeting last week that he would not fire Yermak.

