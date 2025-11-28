Courts

Man to be sentenced for murder of Irish pensioner in London

Peter Augustine (59) found guilty earlier this month of killing John Mackey (87) and stealing his shopping

Peter Augustine: murdered John Mackey in London in May
Peter Augustine: murdered John Mackey in London in May
Fri Nov 28 2025 - 07:481 MIN READ

A man found guilty of the murder and robbery of Kilkenny pensioner John Mackey in London is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey in London.

Peter Augustine (59) followed frail Mr Mackey to a secluded walkway in Manor House near the 87-year-old’s north London home in May.

Augustine then beat and stamped on Mr Mackey and stole his takeaway meal of sausage and chips. He also took Mr Mackey’s shopping.

Mr Mackey, originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, died of his injuries in hospital two days later.

READ MORE

‘Christ, I’m angry’: Ciara Doherty’s striking interview with Andrew McGinley

Mother of former conjoined twins Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf named Carer of the Year

Enoch Burke’s ferocious desire for martyrdom has roots in Irish life

I miss Ireland’s wildness and divilment, but after 20 years away, I know it’s not for me

Augustine denied murder and robbery, but a unanimous jury of seven women and five men found him guilty on November 13th after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

John Mackey, from Callan, Co Kilkenny, was killed in Manor House, London
John Mackey, from Callan, Co Kilkenny, was killed in Manor House, London

The trial, which lasted almost a fortnight, was repeatedly disrupted by Augustine, who refused to attend on certain days but shouted at judges and lawyers on the days that he did.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter