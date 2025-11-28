Man to be sentenced for murder of Irish pensioner in London

Peter Augustine: murdered John Mackey in London in May

A man found guilty of the murder and robbery of Kilkenny pensioner John Mackey in London is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey in London.

Peter Augustine (59) followed frail Mr Mackey to a secluded walkway in Manor House near the 87-year-old’s north London home in May.

Augustine then beat and stamped on Mr Mackey and stole his takeaway meal of sausage and chips. He also took Mr Mackey’s shopping.

Mr Mackey, originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, died of his injuries in hospital two days later.

Augustine denied murder and robbery, but a unanimous jury of seven women and five men found him guilty on November 13th after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

The trial, which lasted almost a fortnight, was repeatedly disrupted by Augustine, who refused to attend on certain days but shouted at judges and lawyers on the days that he did.