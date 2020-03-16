South Korea reports continuing decline in coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than the previous day, health officials said, taking the tally of cases to 8,236, with 75 deaths.

New infections have been on a declining trajectory, with the latest figures well below a February 29th peak of 909, and slightly down from 76 on Sunday.

As many as 303 more patients have been released after a full recovery, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, for a total of 1,137 who have gone home.

However, officials warned that “sporadic outbreaks” continued in the hardest-hit areas, such as the southeastern city of Daegu.

One new cluster surfaced in Seongnam city south of Seoul, the capital, where at least 40 members of a Protestant church tested positive, including the pastor, after services on March 1st and March 8th, despite government calls to cancel mass gatherings.

Leaders of the G7 countries will hold a video conference at 2pm on Monday to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials have said.

Several countries imposed bans on mass gatherings such as sporting, cultural and religious events to combat the disease that has infected over 169,000 people globally and killed more than 6,500.

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people while Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners.

In Japan, hospitals in Nagoya city in the country’s industrial heartland have more coronavirus patients than they can treat, forcing transfers to nearby areas and offering a glimpse of the challenges the outbreak poses for a country with a huge elderly population.

Japan has closed schools and cancelled public events, which experts say has helped slow the spread of the virus. But because testing hasn’t been widespread, some medical experts say the extent of infection is understated, and a surge could yet happen.

That would put more of the country under the strain now being felt in Nagoya, and force a nationwide scramble to shift patients, many of them elderly, to hospitals in areas with capacity.

Elderly people are especially vulnerable to serious effects the virus. Japan has the world’s oldest population, with more than 28 per cent aged 65 or over.

Italy, which has Europe’s oldest population, is facing growing concerns about the ability of its strained health system to cope with a relentless increase in new cases. The death toll in Italy rose to 1,809 by Sunday after a 25 per cent jump in 24 hours. The number of cases is 24,747.

In the United States, the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in emergency action and other central banks took similar aggressive steps to cushion the economic impact of the disease, but Asian stock markets and the dollar continued to tumble on Monday.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses and concert venues to close.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti issued similar orders later on Sunday. Any restaurant, bar or cafe selling food will only be able to do so via delivery or take-out, officials said.

Nations in South and Central America ramped up measures to contain the infection, with Panama banning entry of non-resident foreigners and Honduras closing its borders to passenger traffic for a week.

The leaders of Argentina and Peru also announced border closures on Sunday to curb coronavirus. Argentina will close its borders for 15 days to non-residents. – Reuters