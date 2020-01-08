Trump pulls back from military response to Iranian attack

US president Donald Trump has announced new sanctions on Iran but stepped back from immediate military retaliation after Wednesday’s attack on American troops by the Iranian regime.

In an address to the nation from the grand foyer of the White House, Mr Trump said that “Iran appears to be standing down,” after Wednesday’s attack, noting that no Americans were killed in the operation.

Flanked by generals and senior members of the administration, Mr Trump said that ran has been “the leading sponsor of terrorism and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world.” But he stressed that “as long as I’m president of the United States Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Mr Trump spoke at length about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling on Britain, France, Germany and others to “break away from the remnants of the Iran deal, or JCPOA” and “make a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

In a major rebuke of his predecessor Barack Obama’s Iran strategy, Mr Trump said the attacks on American troops on Wednesday had been “paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.”

He also called on NATO to become more involved in the Middle East, noting that America has become less dependent on Middle Eastern oil.

He defended the decision to kill top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani who he described as the “world’s top terrorist.”

General Suleimani’s hands were “drenched in both American and Iranian blood,” he said. “He should have been terminated long ago.

His comments come after Iran targeted two Iraqi military bases housing US forces overnight, in a major escalation of hostilities following the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani last week.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had fired the missiles as “hard revenge” for the death of Suleimani, and warned that any further aggressions would “bring about more painful and crushing responses.”

Despite US confirmation that there were no casualties from the attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that 80 Americans had been killed. Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei described the attack as a “slap” to America. “Last night they received a slap,” he said. “These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end.”

Nonetheless, there were widespread reports that Iran deliberately avoided US casualties in Wednesday morning’s attacks.

Trump’s highly-anticipated statement was delivered amid heightened tensions in the Middle East with airlines rerouting flight paths away from Iranian and Iraqi air space. In an apparently unrelated incident, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine crashed near Tehran airport on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would hit back against any direct attack on Israel. Without specifically mentioning Iran he warned that “anyone who tries to attack us will suffer the most devastating blow,” amid heightened security concerns in the region.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles in a targetted attack at about 1.30 am local time. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Department of Defence said in a statement.

There was an early sign last night that Mr Trump could refrain from a major retaliatory response in a tweet on Tuesday night “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!,” he wrote. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” He added that he would be making a statement on Wednesday morning.

Similarly, Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran did not seek “escalation or war” and suggested that it had “concluded” its mission.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defence under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he wrote. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Nonetheless, the attacks were the first time Iran has directly hit targets in Iraq since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s and mark a dangerous escalation in tensions in the Gulf region. Separately, Iran’s semi-official news agency reported that a Ukrainain Airlines plane carrying 180 people crashed due to technical difficulties in the vicinity of Tehran’s main airport on Wednesday morning.

Senior national security figures convened at the White House on Tuesday evening, including secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley and defence secretary Mark Esper. The national security team met with Mr Trump for approximately an hour.

The US military had been on high alert throughout the day about possible Iranian drone strikes aimed at US bases in the Middle East, such as Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Approximately 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq, with approximately 50,000 troops across the Middle East. Thousands more are en route as the US steps up its security preparations in the region.