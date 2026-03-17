The rise of Mojtaba Khamenei: Inside the succession battle to decide Iran’s next leader

Mojtaba Khamenei’s ascension as Iran’s new supreme leader might have appeared straightforward, even predestined. In fact, it was neither.

His rise came only after a full-on war of succession. The high-stakes process became the Islamic republic’s version of Game of Thrones: an empty throne, a council of clerics and two dynasties – Khamenei and Khomeini – competing. Political figures vied, military commanders defended their realms and a former spy master known for plotting assassinations weighed in.

Even in the best of times, the task of finding Iran’s third supreme leader – the man who would not only represent God on earth, but wield authority over politics and the armed forces – would have been challenging. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after all, had ruled since 1989, through decades of tumult in the country.

But during a war with the United States and Israel, as bombs dropped from the sky and explosions rocked the earth, the selection of a successor with a lifetime appointment became a full-on test of whether the theocracy could survive.

This recounting of the inner deliberations, power plays and rivalries that thrust the ayatollah’s reclusive 56-year-old son into the leadership role is based on interviews with five senior Iranian officials, two clerics, two Iranians affiliated with the supreme leader’s office and three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard with knowledge of the selection process. They all asked for anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about internal government deliberations.

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By all accounts, Mojtaba Khamenei most likely would not have risen if his father had died a natural death. Ali Khamenei had given his close advisers three names as potential successors. His son was not among them.

Secret meetings

Former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani: a centrist who had presided over the negotiations leading to the 2015 nuclear deal with the US. Photograph:Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

On March 3rd, the Assembly of Experts, 88 senior clerics constitutionally in charge of appointing a supreme leader, held a virtual secret meeting to begin a process that would end when one of the candidates achieved a two-thirds majority. Earlier that day, Israel had bombed the assembly’s headquarters in the city of Qum, where many of the clerics lived and taught at Shia seminaries, killing some of its administrative staff.

Since Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28th, in air strikes on the first day of the war, rival political factions and Revolutionary Guard generals had been scheming to elevate their candidates and secure their own power bases, senior officials, clerics and guard members said in interviews.

The hardliners preferred defiance against the internal and external calls for regime change. They wanted continuity and a doubling down on the ayatollah’s domestic and foreign policies. The moderate faction argued for a new face, a new style of governance and an end to hostilities with the United States.

Mojtaba Khamenei had powerful allies backing him: the Revolutionary Guard and its newly appointed commander in chief, general Ahmad Vahidi; general Mohammad Ali Aziz Jaffari, a guard strategist in the current war; and general Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the parliament and a former commander of the guard. Hossein Taeb, the former head of the guard’s intelligence unit and the mastermind of cross-border assassination plots, was also in his camp.

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Opposition to Khamenei surfaced from unexpected corners. Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s National Security Council and currently the de facto ruler of Iran, told some members of the Assembly of Experts that he believed the country needed a moderate and unifying leader, and that Khamenei would be a polarising figure. President Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate, and several senior officials and clerics also joined the naysayers, according to the senior officials, clerics and guard members.

The moderate camp was pushing two potential candidates: a former president, Hassan Rouhani, somewhat sidelined but a centrist who had presided over the negotiations leading to the 2015 nuclear deal with the US; and Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founding father of the theocracy, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Hassan Khomeini is aligned with reformist political parties. The moderates also put forth Alireza Aarafi, a scholar and jurist, as a compromise choice: a candidate with solid religious credentials but no sway in policy or military circles, making him easy to manage.

As the assembly debated and discussed the top candidates, officials said, rage against US president Donald Trump and the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, fuelled a determination to remain defiant that undermined the moderates’ efforts. As the discussion evolved, the members of the assembly appeared less interested in a leader to rescue the country from its current state of acute crisis than in a reincarnation of their “martyred” leader to avenge his death, senior officials said.

“We were looking at seven criteria for picking a candidate,” Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, a member of the assembly’s board of directors, said in an interview with state television. “Some had very strong social and political vision; another one had more religious credentials; another had strong management; one in wisdom.” He said the assembly tried to meet five or six times in person, but the sessions were cancelled for security reasons.

In an initial round of voting March 3rd, Mojtaba Khamenei obtained the necessary two-thirds majority, signalling that the guard generals had gained the upper hand. The Assembly of Experts notified government officials, who in turn, alerted state media to prepare for announcing Khamenei’s succession with the dawn call to prayer March 4th.

But that was just the beginning.

Power plays

Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s National Security Council. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Larijani called off the announcement of Khamenei’s ascension, saying it would be a risk to his life, as Trump and Israel’s minister of defence, Yisrael Katz, had threatened to eliminate any successor. He suggested waiting until after the war ended.

On March 6th, Israel carried through with the threat, dropping bunker busting bombs on the supreme leader’s compound in downtown Tehran, reducing it to a pile of rubble. But Khamenei was not there.

The halting of the announcement provided the moderate camp an opportunity to mount a last-ditch effort to put pressure on the Assembly of Experts to reconsider. But forcing a new election required solid reasons.

Larijani, a close confidant of the elder Khamenei, argued that the virtual vote for Mojtaba Khamenei was invalid because the constitution mandates that assembly members vote in person. Then the assembly was informed that Khamenei, who was recovering from wounds sustained in the air strikes on the first day of the war, did not even want the job. For security reasons, communicating directly with Khamenei was impossible.

But others said his refusing the position was only a formality.

“When they told Mojtaba he was elected, he said, ‘I don’t want to accept it; pick someone else,’” Abdolreza Davari, a politician who is close to Khamenei, said in a telephone interview from Tehran. “It’s a Shia custom of polite refusal among clerics to say ‘I’m not after power,’ but then they eventually accept.”

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The members of the moderate camp then told the assembly that they had uncovered a new and important directive from Ali Khamenei and requested an in-person meeting with the leadership board of the assembly, the senior officials and clerics said.

At the meeting, two of Ali Khamenei’s closest aides, one a top military adviser and the other, Asghar Hejazi, his chief of staff, testified that Ali Khamenei had told them he did not want his son or any member of his family to succeed him.

They said he had banned hereditary succession because it would violate the essence of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled monarchical rule. Then they presented a written will with the same overall message and urged the assembly to rescind its initial vote.

The last-minute effort to undo the assembly’s decision stunned the clerics present at the meeting, according to the officials and clerics. They asked for time to consult the wider membership. It also alarmed the guard generals pushing for Mojtaba Khamenei, who then set in motion a counter-offensive.

In a speech posted on video, Ayatollah Ali Moalemi, one of the assembly’s members, denounced the moderates’ efforts as akin to a “coup”.

“There were efforts to change the minds of the assembly members and drag us in another direction,” Moalemi said. “There were hands from outside the assembly with the intention to infiltrate and influence us.”

The generals

A poster in Tehran shows the first leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini; the second leader, Ali Khamenei; and the new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

On March 7th, Pezeshkian, the president, announced that Iran would stop attacking Arab nations in the Gulf and apologised. He said the decision to de-escalate with Arab neighbours came from the three-person transition council, of which he was a member, filling in for the supreme leader until a new one was elected.

The Revolutionary Guard generals running the war and backing Mojtaba Khamenei were outraged, according to the Iranian officials and the three guard members. Vahidi, the guard commander in chief, and Jaffari, the general, pushed the Assembly of Experts to convene immediately for a final vote and to announce Khamenei as the new leader.

Taeb, the guards’ former spy chief, called all 88 members of the assembly and urged them to vote for Khamenei. He said voting for the ayatollah’s son was a moral, religious and ideological duty, according to the Iranian officials and the two clerics.

The assembly met again March 8th, also virtually, and debated the issues raised by the moderates. Some said they should honour Ali Khamenei’s wishes and cast aside his son. Others argued that the constitution did not require them to make choices based on a predecessor’s will and that they had the authority to decide independently. Everyone agreed that wartime protocols allowed for a virtual vote to count as legitimate.

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Each cleric wrote a name on a piece of paper, folded it into an envelope and sealed it with wax. Couriers then hand-carried the ballots to a committee in charge of counting and validating the votes.

Khamenei received 59 out of 88 votes, a clear two-thirds majority but still far from unanimous. Shortly before midnight, state media announced that Iran had a new supreme leader. Statements of congratulations and pledges of loyalty to Khamenei flowed, even from people who had tried to derail his rise.

And, at least publicly, Iran’s establishment closed ranks behind the new supreme leader, who has yet to be seen in public. - This article originally appeared in The New York Times.