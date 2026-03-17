Live: Gerry Adams expected to take stand in civil suit by victims of IRA bombings

Main points

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams is expected to testify at the Royal Courts of Justice in London today in a case alleging he is liable for IRA bombs between 1973 and 1996.

John Clark, Jonathan Ganesh and Barry Laycock, who were injured in IRA bombings in London and Manchester in 1973 and 1996, are suing Adams for “vindicatory” damages of £1 alleging he was “directly responsible” for the attacks.

Adams (77) strongly denies any involvement and has repeatedly rejected claims he was ever in the IRA.

This is a civil trial before a judge of the High Court, so a ruling will be reached based on the “balance of probabilities”.

Key reads

Voice from the grave fills courtroom at Gerry Adams civil action in London, writes Mark Hennessy

Adams was the IRA’s leader until the mid-2000s, and it was “only then that he took a backwards step”, a senior former Police Service of Northern Ireland officer told the court last Thursday.

Court is in session this St Patrick’s Day, with Mr Justice Jonathan Swift having entered court 16. Some housekeeping matters are being discussed ahead of Adams testifying.

Adams has arrived in court 16. He is expected to take the stand at 10.30am.

Gerry Adams arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, on St Patrick's Day. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Who are the claimants?

John Clark

Clark was on duty as a police officer and was sent to the area of the Old Bailey after a warning was received from the Provsional IRA that a bomb was due to detonate at 3pm. Clark claims he was between five and 10 yards away from the vehicle containing the bomb when it exploded at 2.50pm. Shrapnel lodged in his head and hand.

More than 200 people were injured in the blast, while one man died from a heart attack.

Jonathan Ganesh

Jonathan Ganesh arriving at the High Court in London, Britain, last week. Photograph: Andy Rain/ EPA

Ganesh was at work as a security guard at South Quay Docklands, outside Canary Wharf in London, when the February 9th, 1996, bomb detonated, killing two and injuring many others.

Ganesh says he recalls seeing a big orange flash and a plume of smoke before he was hit by debris and glass. The impact of the blast threw him to the ground, perforated his ear drums and he lost consciousness. Two of his friends were killed by the bomb, and he alleges he has suffered from significant post-traumatic stress disorder since.

Barry Laycock

Barry Laycock outside the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, where a civil claim is being brought against former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams for just £1 in damages. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Laycock has taken morphine-strength painkillers to dull his pain every day since he was injured in the 1996 Manchester Arndale shopping centre bombing that injured about 200 people.

He was employed by North Western Trains based at Manchester Victoria Station. On June 15th, 1996, he was supposed to be on holiday with his wife, but he decided to go to work to finish some outstanding matters.

He was in his office when he felt the blast that smashed every window and door from their frames. He was blown about six feet across the room and has suffered from degenerative and persisting back and leg injuries.

Throughout the case, Adams’s lawyers have insisted their client is facing “hearsay” evidence from witnesses, including army intelligence and former Police Service of Northern Ireland officers, without any supporting evidence to back up their claims.

In addition, they insist the case by the three men has been brought several decades too late and argue it should be subject to a three-year limitation set out in legislation in 1980.

Adams was charged with IRA membership in 1978, but that case fell because of insufficient evidence. He was twice convicted for twice attempting to escape from internment, but those were quashed in 2020. — Mark Hennessy

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams will this morning take the witness stand to give testimony in the civil case being taken against by three victims of IRA bombs in England, who allege that he was the controlling force behind them, writes Ireland and Britain Editor Mark Hennessy.

The men, John Clark, Jonathan Ganesh and Barry Laycock — injured in the 1973 Old Bailey bomb, the 1996 Canary Wharf attack and the Manchester Arndale explosion later that year — seek a High Court ruling that he is personally liable for their injuries.

Complete with bodyguards, Adams has attended every day of the case in the Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand in London, where, unusually, he has been allowed to drive into the court precinct to park.

Adams will face questioning today and into tomorrow from a former British Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill before Mr Justice Jonathan Swift in court no 16 in the sprawling court complex.

Now aged 77, Adams has denied for decades that he was a member of the IRA and has long since “strenuously” any involvement in the planning for the bombing attacks on English cities.