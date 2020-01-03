Spain’s left prepares to govern in controversial coalition

Spain’s Socialists are poised to break an eight-month political stalemate by forming the country’s first coalition government of modern times with the help of Catalan nationalists.

Congress begins an investiture debate on Saturday leading to a vote the next day in which Socialist acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez requires the support of an absolute majority of the chamber. If, as expected, he loses, he will face the easier task of securing a simple majority – more votes in favour than against – in a second ballot 48 hours later.

The Socialists have agreed to govern in coalition with Podemos, to their left, following a November general election. Together the two parties are still short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber so they will require the support of several other parliamentary groups in the investiture vote.

“We don’t have a parliamentary majority, we are perfectly aware of that,” Sánchez said on Monday, as he and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias signed off on a series of policies they plan to introduce once in government.

“But we have something more valuable than that,” Sánchez added. “That is the will and determination to form a majority day by day, law by law, budget by budget.”

Although coalitions are now common across Spain at a regional and municipal level, there has never been one in the national government in the modern era. Podemos and the Socialists failed to agree on the creation of a new administration earlier this year, following an April election, leading to an extended political impasse and November’s repeat ballot.

Mended differences

Hoping to avoid a third election in a year, the two parties have quickly mended their differences in recent weeks, agreeing to govern together and share cabinet posts.

However, the biggest obstacle in the way of Sánchez’s new administration has been his relationship with Catalan nationalists. With the main opposition, the conservative Popular Party (PP), ruling out supporting his investiture, the Socialist leader has had to look to a range of smaller regional parties for backing, including the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC), who have 13 seats and could make him prime minister by abstaining in the final vote.

The Socialists have been locked in talks with ERC in recent weeks, in a bid to persuade them to abstain.

“We are sceptical because we find it hard to believe in the Socialists,” said ERC spokeswoman Marta Vilalta. “But this is an opportunity for the independence movement that we have to try.”

On Thursday, ERC’s executive agreed to the abstention, apparently guaranteeing the success of Sánchez’s investiture on Tuesday. In exchange, the Socialists have promised to engage in talks with the Catalan government, of which ERC forms a part, in an effort to find a resolution to the territorial crisis. The exact content of those negotiations has not been spelled out, although the deal between the two parties stipulates that any consensus they might eventually reach should be voted on by ordinary Catalans. However, a referendum on independence remains off the table.

The Socialists’ reliance on a party that wants to break away from Spain and whose leader, Oriol Junqueras, is serving a 13-year jail sentence for his part in a failed independence bid two years ago, has drawn a fierce response from the political right.

“Sánchez is consummating the betrayal of Spain,” tweeted Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP). “He has negotiated a referendum with the criminals who carried out a coup d’état so he can win an investiture vote.”

Backlash

However, ERC’s apparent willingness to ease Sánchez’s investiture has also drawn a backlash from factions within the independence movement and heightened tensions with Together for Catalonia (JxCat), the nationalist party with which it governs the region.

Laura Borràs, spokeswoman for JxCat, has warned that the pact between ERC and the Socialists could destabilise the Catalan government and described the planned talks as “a blind date”.

Political commentator Josep Ramoneda warned that Spain’s first coalition since the return to democracy four decades ago will take office “with the political right on the warpath, focused on the idea of patriotic confrontation and with a precarious governing majority […] characterised by mistrust.”