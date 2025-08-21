Ukraine-Russia conflict: Zelenskiy urges strong US response if Putin refuses to meet him

People take shelter at a metro station during Russian air attacks in Kyiv. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv would like a “strong reaction” from Washington if Russian president Vladimir Putin was not willing to sit down for a bilateral meeting with him.

Mr Zelenskiy’s comments emerged as Ukraine reported heavy overnight Russian drone and missile attacks.

US president Donald Trump is seeking to broker peace between the two warring countries but has conceded that Mr Putin, with whom Mr Zelenskiy has sought a one-on-one sit-down, may not be willing to make a deal.

“I responded immediately to the proposal for a bilateral meeting: we are ready. But what if the Russians are not ready?” Mr Zelenskiy said in comments released on Thursday from a briefing with reporters in Kyiv a day earlier.

“If the Russians are not ready, we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States.”

Despite a flurry of diplomacy in recent days between Mr Trump, European leaders and Russian and Ukrainian, the path to peace remains uncertain as Washington and allies worked out what security guarantees for Kyiv might look like.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and now holds just under 20 per cent of its neighbour, making gradual advances in the east of late though the conflict has become largely attritional.

Mr Zelenskiy said it was unclear what concessions regarding territory Moscow was willing to make to end the war. Mr Trump has previously said Kyiv and Moscow will both need to cede land.

“To discuss what Ukraine is willing to do, let’s first hear what Russia is willing to do,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “We do not know that.”

Responding to a question about the Hungarian capital Budapest serving as a potential location for future Ukrainian-Russian talks, Mr Zelenskiy said it would be “challenging”.

Hungary, Russia’s closest ally in the European Union, has twice offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

A Russian overnight attack killed one person, injured at least 18, and struck a US electronics manufacturer in western Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

A missile attack injured 15 people and destroyed storage facilities at the manufacturer in the town of Mukachevo, emergency services and local authorities in the western Zakarpattia region said.

National television showed the region’s governor Myroslav Biletskyi, standing near the building engulfed in smoke, who said the plant was producing consumer electronics, while foreign minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike in a post on X. “A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military,” he said.

“This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.”

In the western city of Lviv, the attack killed one person, injured three more, and damaged 26 homes, according to governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia used 574 drones and 40 missiles in the overnight attack on the country, which was the biggest one so far in August.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has used missiles and drones to strike Ukrainian towns and cities far from the front lines of the war.

Poland said operations by Polish and allied aircraft on Thursday related to Russian strikes on Ukraine had concluded and that no violations of Polish airspace were observed. – Reuters

​