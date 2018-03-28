France holds state funeral for police hero of Trèbes siege

The French police officer who died saving hostages’ lives at a supermarket siege last week is being honoured with a state funeral with full military honours on Wednesday on what has been declared a national day of mourning.

Arnaud Beltrame was killed after volunteering to swap places with hostages being held by gunman Radouane Lakdim at a supermarket at Trèbes near Carcassonne on Friday.

The ceremony, broadcast on all the main television networks across France, also honoured the three other victims of Lakdim’s killing spree.

Beltrame’s coffin, draped with the tricolour and accompanied by motorcycle outriders from the Guard Republicaine, passed before the Pantheon where France’s great and good are buried, before being brought into the Cour d’Honneur at the Hótel des Invalides.

In the courtyard, 200 gendarmes who knew the lieutenant colonel during his career, stood in silence in the rain.

Beltrame (44) was one of the officers surrounding the Super U supermarket in Trèbes last Friday after Lakdim stormed the store, killing a member of staff and a customer, and held others hostage.

Beltrame gave up his weapon and offered to be exchanged for hostages, leaving his mobile telephone line open so the forces outside could hear what was happening.

When they heard shots, French anti-terrorist forces stormed the building, killing Lakdim, who had declared his allegiance to Islamic State. Beltrame was taken to hospital in a critical condition having been shot and stabbed. He died a few hours later.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has awarded Beltrame the highest rank of the Legion d’Honneur. – Guardian