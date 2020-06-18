Coronavirus: Peru cases surpass Italy as global deaths near 450,000

More than 8.36 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 448,900 have died, data from Johns Hopkins Unversity shows. The following is the latest news on coronvirus, also known as Covid-19, around the world.

Peru

Peru topped 240,000 total cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, surpassing hard-hit Italy, government data showed, even as the pace of infections has begun to moderate in the South American nation. Peru moved quickly to lock down its citizens as the pandemic took hold in early March. But cases nonetheless exploded in May, reaching a peak of more than 8,000 per day late in the month. More than 7,000 Peruvians have died from the disease, the government reported. Peru has the second highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Latin America, behind Brazil, and the seventh highest globally. The Americas have become the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, logging nearly 4 million infections and 204,000 deaths. Peru, Chile and Brazil have been particularly hard hit in recent weeks. Peru’s government has extended a national lockdown through June 30, as infections continue to increase in some regions. The country reported 3,752 new infections on Wednesday, down by more than half since their peak on May 31st.

China

Beijing has reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak. The Chinese capital reported 21 cases, down from 31 on Wednesday, and these were among 28 new cases recorded across the whole country. The figure included four from Chinese travellers returning from outside the country and three in the city of Tianjin and Hebei province, both of which border Beijing. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of fatalities at 4,634 amid 83,293 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Some 265 people remain in treatment, with another 118 under observation in quarantine for being suspected of having the virus or after testing positive without showing any symptoms. Beijing moved to suspend classes and restrict tourism and travel in and out of the city earlier this week to stem any further spread in the latest outbreak traced to the city’s largest wholesale market.

South Korea

South Korea reported 59 cases as infections continue to steadily rise in the greater capital area. The figures announced by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday brought the national caseload to 12,257, including 280 deaths. It said 39 of the new cases came from Seoul and its metropolitan area, where health authorities have been scrambling to stem transmissions amid increased economic activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.

New Zealand

New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus. The new case is a man in his 60s who flew in from Lahore in Pakistan, via Doha and Melbourne on June 11th, and is in quarantine. It comes after two women who had arrived from Britain and were given permission to leave quarantine early on compassionate grounds tested positive. The government has been forced to explain why the women were let out without proper testing, and questions were raised about whether quarantine facilities are being properly managed. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday called in the military to oversee the facilities and to manage border defences.

US

Several US states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, days before a planned campaign rally for president Donald Trump in Tulsa that would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering in three months. An uptick in coronavirus cases in many states over the past two weeks, along with rising Covid-19 hospitalisations, reflected a troubling national trend that has seen daily US infection numbers climbing after more than a month of declines. Oklahoma reported a record 259 new cases over the previous 24 hours, while Florida reported more than 2,600 new cases and Arizona more than 1,800 - the second-highest daily increases for those two states. In Arizona, where doctors, nurses and health administrators called for making face coverings mandatory statewide in public places, Governor Doug Ducey said he would let local officials decide whether to impose such rules and how to enforce them. The Navajo Nation has reimposed 57-hour weekend curfews to protect citizens from a surge in coronavirus cases in neighboring Arizona. Texas reported 3,100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its biggest single-day tally yet, along with another all-time high for Covid-19 hospitalisations - nearly 2,800 patients. That marks the sixth straight day in which the number of patients currently admitted for the highly contagious respiratory virus has reached record numbers in Texas.

Brazil

Brazil recorded 1,269 additional Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its official death toll from the novel coronavirus to 46,510, the most in the world outside the United States. The Health Ministry also registered 32,188 new cases of the virus since its Tuesday update, for a total of 955,377 confirmed cases

Germany

A German meatpacking plant was ordered to shut after hundreds of workers became infected by the coronavirus, adding to a string of outbreaks at slaughterhouses across Europe. After testing more than 1,000 employees at a Toennies GmbH factory near the western German city of Guetersloh, preliminary results showed that 657 had the disease, prompting the shutdown of the facility, according to local officials. Schools and childcare facilities were ordered to close starting Friday until the start of the summer break on June 26th, though there are no plans for a broader lockdown.Meanwhile, Germany’s smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the CEO of software company SAP said.

South Africa

South Africa will ease lockdown rules for a third time since imposing them in March and allow a range of businesses including eat-in restaurants, casinos and beauty salons to reopen despite a steep increase in coronavirus infections.South Africa has 80,412 confirmed coronavirus infections and 1,674 fatalities, with the number of cases currently doubling about every 12 days. There have been more than 2,100 new cases daily for the past 14 days, a proliferation that in part reflects increased testing. While initially the vast majority of people diagnosed with the disease were from Cape Town and the surrounding Western Cape province, the caseload has recently spiked in the Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, the economic hub, and Pretoria, the capital, as well as in the Eastern Cape province.