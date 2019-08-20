Hong Kong leader pledges to enter ‘dialogue’ in effort to halt protests

Hong Kong’s leader has said she is setting up a “communication platform” to resolve differences in the city after months of anti-government protests.

Chief executive Carrie Lam also said a fact-finding study would look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them.

Ms Lam and other officials have said the dialogue is conditional on the protest movement remaining peaceful.

Her comments fell short of the protesters’ demands, including for her resignation and an independent inquiry into what they say was police brutality.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters rallied peacefully in torrential rain on Sunday in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations.

“I sincerely hope that this was the beginning of society returning to peace and staying away from violence,” Ms Lam said.

“...We will immediately start the work to establish a platform for dialogue. This dialogue, I hope, will be based on a mutual understanding and respect and find a way out for today’s Hong Kong. ”

Anger erupted in June over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in the former British colony to be extradited to mainland China.

Broader worries

But the unrest has been fuelled by broader worries about the erosion of freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula put in place after Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997, including an independent judiciary and the right to protest.

Further protests are planned in the next few days, including one by MTR subway workers on Wednesday, secondary school students on Thursday and accountants on Friday.

The chaos has spread overseas. Twitter and Facebook said on Monday they had dismantled a social media campaign originating in mainland China that sought to undermine protests in Hong Kong.

Sunday’s turnout, which organisers put at 1.7 million, showed that the movement still has widespread support despite chaotic scenes last week when protesters occupied the airport.

Some activists had apologised for the airport turmoil and protesters could be seen on Sunday night urging others to go home peacefully.

Aside from Ms Lam’s resignation, demonstrators have five demands - complete withdrawal of the extradition bill, a halt to descriptions of the protests as “rioting”, a waiver of charges against those arrested, an independent inquiry and the resumption of political reform.

“The second question I have repeatedly replied on various locations and I can give you this very clear commitment at the political level is that the bill is dead,” Ms Lam said. “There is no plan to revive the bill, especially in light of the public concerns.”

Aggressive tactics

Police have been criticised for using increasingly aggressive tactics to break up demonstrations but there was a minimal police presence on Sunday and no arrests were made. More than 700 people have been arrested since June.

The protests have hit the economy of Hong Kong, one of the world’s busiest ports, with the Asian financial hub on the verge of its first recession in a decade.

Ms Lam said she hoped Hong Kong had “unique advantages in attracting overseas companies”, stressing the rule of law, but warned of the risk of pressure on the economy which shrank 0.4 per cent between April-June when compared to the previous quarter. - PA/Reuters