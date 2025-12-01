UK

British MP Tulip Siddiq sentenced to two years in prison in Bangladesh corruption case

The verdict on former UK minister was delivered in absentia, local media reports

Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced by a court in Bangladesh. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA
Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced by a court in Bangladesh. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA
Mon Dec 01 2025 - 06:541 MIN READ

A Bangladesh court sentenced British parliamentarian and former minister Tulip Siddiq to two years in jail in a corruption case involving the alleged illegal allocation of a plot of land, local media reported.

The verdict was delivered in absentia as the UK Labour MP, her aunt and former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana – all co-accused in the case – were not present in court.

Ms Hasina was sentenced to five years in jail and Rehana to seven, the local media reports said. Ms Hasina, who fled to neighbouring India in August 2024 at the height of an uprising against her government, was sentenced to death last month over her government’s violent crackdown on demonstrators during the protests.

Last week, she was handed a combined 21-year prison sentence in other corruption cases.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

‘The dead bodies float to our houses’: Life in Bangladesh, climate change’s ‘ground zero’

Hometown holds goodwill for Friedrich Merz, but coalition leaves him in a bind

Wolf Warrior diplomacy returns as China bares its teeth in clash with Japan

Prosecutors said the land was unlawfully allocated through political influence and collusion with senior officials, accusing the three powerful defendants of abusing their authority to secure the plot, measuring roughly 13,610sq ft, during Hasina’s tenure as prime minister.

Most of the 17 accused were absent when the judgment was pronounced.

Ms Siddiq, who resigned in January as the UK’s minister responsible for financial services and anti-corruption efforts following scrutiny over her financial ties to Hasina, has previously dismissed the allegations as a “politically motivated smear”.

Britain does not currently have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter