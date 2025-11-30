Tropical storm deaths in southeast Asia top 600, as more than four million affected

A boy stands next to a dead elephant buried in mud in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district, in Indonesia's Aceh province. Photograph: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll mounted to more than 600 from floods and landslides caused by torrential rains across three countries in Southeast Asia, officials said on Sunday.

Relief efforts for tens of thousands of displaced people are continuing over the weekend in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The three countries faced large-scale devastation after a rare tropical storm formed in the Malacca Strait fuelling heavy rains and wind gusts for a week.

There were 435 dead in Indonesia, 170 in Thailand, and three deaths reported in Malaysia.

Rescue and relief officials in the southeast Asian countries were still trying to get access to many flood-hit areas on Sunday even as flood waters receded and tens of thousands of people were evacuated across the three countries.

More than four million people have been affected – nearly three million in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia, according to official statistics.

Separately, across the Bay of Bengal, another 153 people were killed by a cyclone in the island nation of Sri Lanka, authorities said, with 191 others missing and more than half a million affected nationwide.

Indonesian soldiers load aid supplies to be sent to flood-affected areas at the Sultan Iskandar Muda Military Airport, Aceh, Indonesia. Photograph: EPA

The death toll surged in Indonesia to 435 on Sunday, up from 303 on Saturday, official government data showed, as officials compiled reports of casualties and damage pouring in from the western island of Sumatra, where three provinces had been devastated by landslides and floods after the rains.

Many areas were cut off due to blocked roads, while damage to telecommunications infrastructure has hampered communication. Relief and rescue teams used helicopters to deliver aid to people in areas that could not be reached by road.

There have been reports of people looting supply lines as they grow desperate for relief in other areas, officials said on Saturday.

“The water just rose up into the house and we were afraid, so we fled. Then we came back on Friday, and the house was gone, destroyed,” one woman (41) told Reuters in West Sumatra’s Padang city.

She and her family of nine have made their own tent shelter beside the single wall that remains of their home.

“My home and business are gone, the shop is gone. Nothing remains. I can only live near this one remaining wall,” she said.

According to official figures, 406 people were still reported missing and 213,000 displaced.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health reported the death toll from flooding in southern Thailand at 170, an increase of eight from Saturday, and 102 injuries. Songkhla Province had the highest number of fatalities at 131.

Hat Yai, the largest city in Songkhla, received 13in (335mm) of rain last Friday, its highest single-day tally in 300 years, amid days of heavy downpours.

Debris in a flood-affected area in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district, in Indonesia's Aceh province on November 30th, 2025. Photograph: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images

In neighbouring Malaysia, there are still about 18,700 people in evacuation centres, according to the country’s national disaster management agency.

Meteorological authorities lifted tropical storm and continuous rain warnings on Saturday, forecasting clear skies for most of the country. – Reuters