E.coli was a factor in British tourists’ deaths, Egypt claims

E.coli was a factor in the deaths of two British tourists at a hotel in Hurghada last month, Egypt’s public prosecutor has said.

Tourists John and Susan Cooper, who were both from Burnley, Lancashire, England, died on August 21st at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort.

In a statement on Wednesday, the public prosecutor gave details of an official medical report after an investigation into their deaths.

It said John Cooper (69) was suffering from health problems but that E.coli was a cause of heart failure that led to his death. It added that Cooper’s wife Susan (63) was also likely to have been affected by E.coli and died of gastroenteritis.

Earlier this month, after commissioning tests of food, water and air at the hotel, tour operator Thomas Cook had said that high levels of E.coli and staphylococcus bacteria were found at the hotel, but this did not establish the cause of the couple’s deaths.

Mr Cooper died in his room, while Ms Cooper, a Thomas Cook employee, died after being taken to hospital.

The firm moved 300 guests out of the hotel 24 hours after the couple died as a precaution after becoming aware of an increased number of illnesses.

