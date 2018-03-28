Review ordered into management of complex child abuse case

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, has ordered a ‘serious incident’ review of the management of a complex child abuse case.

In a statement on Wednesday she said the review “of the management of a serious and complex case of alleged child abuse and neglect involving a number of children” would be carried out by three experts.

These are Special Rapporteur on Child Protection Dr Geoffrey Shannon, who will chair, child welfare consultant Suzanne Phelan and retired chief superintendent Pádraig Kennedy.

“There have been some media reports and public comments about a complex and unusual case of severe neglect and alleged child sexual abuse. Tusla and An Garda Síochána have been closely involved. Other state bodies have also been involved to some extent,” said the Minister.

“I, along with my colleague, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, have been briefed extensively on this case.”

All the children identified as victims of this abuse have been taken into care. No specific details of the case can be published, including any information that could lead to the identification of any of the children.