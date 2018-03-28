Almost 10,000 people now homeless, new figures show

There are now almost 10,000 people homeless across Ireland, including 3,755 children, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The increase in the number of homeless children, by almost 500, between January and February, is largest monthly increase since current data gathering began, in mid-2014. The figures have been described as “shocking”, “unacceptable” and indicative of a crisis “spiralling out of control”.

The monthly homelessness report from the department shows for the week of 20th to 26th February there were 9,807 people homeless, including 3,755 children in 1,739 families.

This compares with 22nd to 28th January, when there were 9,104 people homeless, including 3,267 children in 1,517 families.

In February 2017, there were 7,421 people homeless, including 2,546 children in 1,239 families. This represents a 32 per increase in overall homelessness, a 40 per cent increase in family homelessness, and a 47 per cent increase in the number of homeless children.

Focus Ireland, the lead agency working with homeless families in Dublin, said the Government was “failing to tackle the deepening crisis”.

Chief Executive Pat Dennigan said: “There has been an unacceptable 40 per cent increase in family homelessness in Ireland in the last year and we believe that this shows that the Government strategy is failing.

“Focus Ireland firmly believes that the Government must act to take the decisions it has shied away from for several years. This includes actively building social housing, taxing those who hoard building land and protecting the rights of tenants facing eviction.”

In Dublin, there are now 2,801 homeless children in 1,329 families, compared with 2,509 in 1,191 families in January. A year ago the figures were 2,129 children in 1,055 families in Dublin.

‘Very worrying trend’

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy said the figures seemed to “indicate a very worrying trend”.

“Following the January report, I asked the Dublin Region Homeless Executive for a report on new issues that they informed me had arisen in the course of their outreach work. The DRHE has recently written to me and their report is nearing completion.

“It is likely that additional policy responses will be needed to address these new trends. I have also asked the new Inter-Agency group to expedite its report regarding better coordination of government resources. Both these reports will come in April and we will move swiftly to implement any recommendations from them.

“Tackling homelessness is a priority for this Government. My priority as Minister in the first instance is to get people off the streets and to get children out of hotels.”

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin spokesman on housing said: “The February homeless figures . . . confirm that homelessness and in particular child and family homelessness is spiralling out of control.”

Mick Barry TD said the figures showed a “shocking escalation in the crisis”.

“Minister Eoghan Murphy carries full responsibility for the rapidly escalating housing crisis. The Minister, wedded to failed pro-landlord, market-based policies, is exacerbating the crisis.

“We need an immediate ban on economic evictions, we need rent controls to make rental housing affordable, and we need large scale building of public housing. There can be no further delays”.