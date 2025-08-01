Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SEVENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST- said in the Nave. Preacher: The Ven P. Thompson, B.A., Prebendary of Donaghmore. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER said in the Lady Chapel. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Monday to Friday EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes Sunday 3rd August Trinity 7 Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 9 am Morning Prayer Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Morning Prayer

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Seventh Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word the Transfiguration of our Lord. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 3rd August - The Seventh Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/