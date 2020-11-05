Reporting on child welfare and homelessness nominated for Mary Raftery Prize

Irish Times reporting on child welfare and homelessness has been nominated for the 2019 Mary Raftery Prize, awarded annually to outstanding social affairs journalism.

“No Child 2020” was created as an initiative to provide sustained focus on children’s issues over a one-year period, inspired by the Democratic Programme of the first Dáil a century ago.

It was produced by journalists Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, Fintan O’Toole, Kitty Holland and Conor Goodman.

Separately, Kitty Holland’s series “Homelessness” has also been shortlisted.

Their inclusion on the 2019 shortlist was announced on Thursday alongside six other projects.

The Mary Raftery Prize is presented to an individual or small team responsible for social affairs journalism produced on the island of Ireland.

The winning work is considered to combine the “rigorous analysis and commitment to social justice” that characterised the journalism of the late investigative reporter Mary Raftery. The prize is funded by a bequest from the Mary Raftery Journalism Fund and sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Other shortlisted work in 2019 include Creches: Behind Closed Doors (RTÉ Investigations Unit); The case of Majella Moynihan (RTÉ Documentary on One); Spotlight on Domestic Violence (Westmeath Independent); Stardust (Journal.ie); Enough is Enough – No Excuses and Open Your Eyes to STIs (Beat 102 103); A Bridge Too Far (Journal.ie and Noteworthy.ie)

The winner will be announced before the end of the year.