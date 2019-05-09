Rail users face limited service on the Maynooth line this weekend

There will be transport disruptions across some rail services over the weekend, Irish Rail has warned.

Rail users face limited service between the city centre and Maynooth/M3 Parkway on Saturday and Sunday due to improvement works between Clonsilla and Maynooth.

Services will operate at approximately hourly intervals with additional stops on Sligo services between Connolly station and Maynooth.

The service restrictions are due to line improvement works between Clonsilla and Maynooth.

Irish Rail also said the ongoing Ballast cleaning project on the Heuston mainline will continue this Saturday and Sunday with a revised timetable in operation. However all services will operate and there will be no bus transfers on any route.

All intending passengers on the Maynooth line and services into and out of Heuston are advised to check their times before travelling on the journey planner on www.irishrail.ie.