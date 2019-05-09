U2 and Cranberries songs celebrated in postage stamps

Dolores O’Riordan and her Cranberries bandmates feature on a new set of postage stamps celebrating Irish songs which have been issued by An Post.

An Post says the stamps “underscore the richness of Irish musical heritage”. The designs by AMP Visual feature a lyrics from each song inset on an image of the performing artist. As well as Dream by the Cranberries, the other songs are With or Without You by U2, Danny Boy by Count John McCormack, and On Raglan Road by Luke Kelly.

“The stamps are a celebration of creativity and of the power of song to tell important human stories, which are at once Irish and universal. We know these beautiful stamps will be popular with fans of music all over the world,”Debbie Byrne, MD of An Post Retail said.

A performance of the songs, curated by Other Voices, will be held by An Post in the GPO by musicians including John Sheahan, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Glass House String Quartet, Declan O’Rourke, Wyvern Lingo, Jack O’Rourke, May Kay Geraghty and the Discovery Gospel Choir.

Stamps are available at post offices and on IrishStamps.ie.